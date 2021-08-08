[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win





Image: Screengrab from video posted by Esa Alexander @ezaap, Springbok-Lions third test 7 August 2021

South Africa is celebrating the Springboks' historic 2-1 triumph in the Lions Series.

The Bokke took the third and final game 19-16 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, after a loss in the first test and a win in the second.

Lira and the Ndlovu Youth Choir led the team in an absolutely beautiful rendition of the national anthem ahead of the final match.

"The stadium may have been empty, but our hearts were full" the Choir posted on Twitter.