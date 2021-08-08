[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win
South Africa is celebrating the Springboks' historic 2-1 triumph in the Lions Series.
The Bokke took the third and final game 19-16 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, after a loss in the first test and a win in the second.
RELATED: WATCH Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match
Lira and the Ndlovu Youth Choir led the team in an absolutely beautiful rendition of the national anthem ahead of the final match.
"The stadium may have been empty, but our hearts were full" the Choir posted on Twitter.
The stadium may have been empty, but our hearts were full. What a special moment performing the anthem with @Miss_LIRA before the the @Springboks victory in the series decider. 🇿🇦🙌🏾❤️ #CastleLionsSeries #BoksvsLions pic.twitter.com/AKsQxsAuzf— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) August 8, 2021
An incredible rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika by @Miss_LIRA and @ChoirAfrica ahead of the #CastleLionsSeries decider 🇿🇦🎶 pic.twitter.com/XKCuKrvVdP— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 7, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/ezaap/status/1424240301049270277
