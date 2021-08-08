Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win

8 August 2021 12:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.
Image: Screengrab from video posted by Esa Alexander @ezaap, Springbok-Lions third test 7 August 2021

South Africa is celebrating the Springboks' historic 2-1 triumph in the Lions Series.

The Bokke took the third and final game 19-16 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, after a loss in the first test and a win in the second.

RELATED: WATCH Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match

Lira and the Ndlovu Youth Choir led the team in an absolutely beautiful rendition of the national anthem ahead of the final match.

"The stadium may have been empty, but our hearts were full" the Choir posted on Twitter.




