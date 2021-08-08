Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
- Four top South African authors joined forces during lockdown to write novel about friendship - Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel
- Sara-Jayne King gets all four women on air to discuss their process
- Pan Macmillan South Africa will publish the book in the first quarter of 2022
Four well-loved and best-selling local authors joined forces during lockdown to produce a funny and uplifting read.
The resulting novel has been scooped up by Pan Macmillan South Africa for publication in the first quarter of 2022.
On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King gets all four writers together on air - that's Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.
It was such fun and such a joy to write and also helped to keep us sane during lockdown.Pamela Power, Author
Whose brainchild was this collaborative effort?
What do you get when 4 writer friends ease the lockdown blues by writing a book together?— Gail Schimmel (@GailSchimmel) July 30, 2021
If you are @pamelapower , @AmyHeydenrych , @QLed and me - you get a hilarious book that will be published by Pan Macmillan SA in early 2022.
We signed this morning! pic.twitter.com/mED0P7DQrg
According to Qarnita Loxton, it was Gail Schimmel's idea (although Gail remembers it differently).
We talked about it quite a lot because we were very disappointed at the beginning of lockdown and all of the literary stuff that wasn't happening... Gail was the first one to put the idea out there and so she is head girl!Qarnita Loxton, Author
The way I remember it, I don't remember it was as my idea. I remember it as all of our ideas... like an organic thing that just happened!Gail Schimmel, Author
I will confess I'm very bossy and controlling, so possibly the head girl title was earned in those early weeks as we were getting into our rhythm of how we wrote.Gail Schimmel, Author
As a writer herself, Sara-Jayne wants to know how on earth four authors create a novel together?
Pamela Power explains that they wrote in relays.
She does mention that each writer had a separate (and very hilarious) character.
We did it alphabetically, so Amy started off and then she would send a chapter to Gail and then Gail to me, and then me to Q.Pamela Power, Author
There was sort of a vague plot, and we just kind of riffed off each other!Pamela Power, Author
We were each given a week to write each chapter... but it was a warm, encouraging environment where we all got to explore different sides of our writing voices without too much pressure...Amy Heydenrych, Author
Did it make a difference to what is known as the very lonely job of writing?
I found it absolutely refreshing. During the time that we were writing this book I was actually writing a very dark thriller at the same time and being stuck in my head with that... so to share the plot challenges or writing a novel or run things past others have this constant real time collaborative process was something really unique and really amazingAmy Heydenrych, Author
The title, say the four women, is still a secret.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the lively conversation
