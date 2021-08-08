How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers





Image: City of Cape Town on Twitter @CityofCT

As winter starts to near its end, the warmer weather creates the perfect conditions for spring flowers to start blooming.

Should the City of Cape Town be moving in with its mowers to clean up as these flowers come up to greet the sun?

The City is giving residents an opportunity to weigh in on "the great mowing debate".

The Cape Floral Region has been called the world's hottest hot-spot for plant diversity thanks to its unique flora.

And many Capetonians are calling on the authorities to hold off with a mowing campaign so that everyone can enjoy some beauty, especially during difficult times.

"Please just hold off until the flowers are over" writes one tweep.

Another says there should be no mowing at all: "Meadows support much life! Let's have more wild places in the city."

The City says its "No Mowing Policy" ends in November annually.

"Mowing is suspended during this period at identified Public Open Spaces, greenbelts and road verges that contain remnants of the critically endangered vegetation and areas of high prevalence of biodiversity."

To submit an application for the City to avoid mowing grass in a certain park in their area, residents can write toRP.Enquiries@capetown.gov.za.

The letter must be supported by the local community and there must be consensus between neighbours "who will see uneven grass and spurts of growth left unattended to facilitate the growth of the flowers".