Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station' Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 August 2021 4:18 PM
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 12:05 PM
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this countr... 9 August 2021 11:42 AM
View all Local
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa. 9 August 2021 8:34 AM
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL 9 August 2021 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry

9 August 2021 8:34 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa
toursim
Tourism Business Council of South Africa TBCSA
Lindiwe sisulu tourism minister

Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa.
  • Lindiwe Sisulu was appointed Minister of Tourism by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his cabinet reshuffle
  • Sisulu was previously the Minister of Human Settlements
  • Some have criticised Ramaphosa's decision to move Sisulu to the tourism portfolio
Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

In 2019, tourism accounted for somewhere between 9-11% of South Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The portfolio is therefore a key driver of economics in the country.

However, some have criticised the decision to move veteran Minister Lindiwe Sisulu from human settlements, water and sanitation to tourism.

Some of her challenges in a covid-hit industry include how to deal with unfavourable travel advisories and red-list by critical source markets countries, transport permits, adoption of vaccine passports, and negative brand image due to unrest.

Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says Lindiwe Sisulu's appointment as tourism minister comes at a time when the sector is under immense pressure and strain.

Tourism is a big portfolio. It has huge challenges, especially now during this pandemic. It requires the attention that it deserves.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa

It (tourism) contributes highly to the GDP, both direct and indirect. It employs about 1.5 million people, which is more than what mining employs.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa

RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a Cabinet reshuffle

Tshivengwa says Sisulu's biggest task is to get international inbound tourism up and running again.

According to the Tourism, 2020 report released by Statistics South Africa, foreign arrivals dropped by 71% from just over 15,8million in 2019 to less than 5 million in 2020.

The overall number of travelers decreased by 50,7% over a 15-year period from nearly 24,6 million in 2006 to 12,1 million travelers in 2020.

We haven't had any tourists come into the country. In the U.K, we're on the red list. Look at the U.S, it's level four restrictions. Look at the E.U, you still have to quarantine when you go back if you travel here.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




9 August 2021 8:34 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa
toursim
Tourism Business Council of South Africa TBCSA
Lindiwe sisulu tourism minister

More from Local

'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

9 August 2021 4:18 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages

9 August 2021 12:05 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world

9 August 2021 11:42 AM

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get vaccinated: Plato urges residents to use Women’s Day to fight against COVID

9 August 2021 10:51 AM

Plato said the past 17 months have been tumultuous, as residents have experienced loss, and also joy during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why alcohol sales at petrol stations is a BAD idea

9 August 2021 10:39 AM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Caro Smit, founder of South Africans against Drunk Driving

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to ensure you have enough money to cover the cost of your child's education

9 August 2021 9:32 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kobus Liebenberg, senior actuary at Metropolitan about ensuring you can afford your child's education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Mild tremor recorded in CT nothing to worry about, says geoscience council

9 August 2021 8:41 AM

A mild magnitude 2.6 tremor was recorded off the west coast of Cape Town on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers

8 August 2021 2:37 PM

The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together

8 August 2021 2:07 PM

Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win

8 August 2021 12:50 PM

The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"

8 August 2021 11:40 AM

Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'

8 August 2021 9:49 AM

The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'

6 August 2021 2:00 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

6 August 2021 1:07 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation

6 August 2021 10:07 AM

Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'

6 August 2021 9:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia

6 August 2021 7:21 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm

5 August 2021 6:40 PM

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday

5 August 2021 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

Business Lifestyle

'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA