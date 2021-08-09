Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry
- Lindiwe Sisulu was appointed Minister of Tourism by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his cabinet reshuffle
- Sisulu was previously the Minister of Human Settlements
- Some have criticised Ramaphosa's decision to move Sisulu to the tourism portfolio
In 2019, tourism accounted for somewhere between 9-11% of South Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The portfolio is therefore a key driver of economics in the country.
However, some have criticised the decision to move veteran Minister Lindiwe Sisulu from human settlements, water and sanitation to tourism.
Some of her challenges in a covid-hit industry include how to deal with unfavourable travel advisories and red-list by critical source markets countries, transport permits, adoption of vaccine passports, and negative brand image due to unrest.
Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says Lindiwe Sisulu's appointment as tourism minister comes at a time when the sector is under immense pressure and strain.
Tourism is a big portfolio. It has huge challenges, especially now during this pandemic. It requires the attention that it deserves.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa
It (tourism) contributes highly to the GDP, both direct and indirect. It employs about 1.5 million people, which is more than what mining employs.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a Cabinet reshuffle
Tshivengwa says Sisulu's biggest task is to get international inbound tourism up and running again.
According to the Tourism, 2020 report released by Statistics South Africa, foreign arrivals dropped by 71% from just over 15,8million in 2019 to less than 5 million in 2020.
The overall number of travelers decreased by 50,7% over a 15-year period from nearly 24,6 million in 2006 to 12,1 million travelers in 2020.
Dear Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Congratulations on your appointment as Minister of Tourism! We would like to extend a warm welcome to this dynamic and vibrant portfolio and look forward to supporting you in positioning South Africa as a world class destination. pic.twitter.com/f85rZJ1cJS— Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) August 6, 2021
We haven't had any tourists come into the country. In the U.K, we're on the red list. Look at the U.S, it's level four restrictions. Look at the E.U, you still have to quarantine when you go back if you travel here.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'
Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.Read More
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.Read More
Get vaccinated: Plato urges residents to use Women’s Day to fight against COVID
Plato said the past 17 months have been tumultuous, as residents have experienced loss, and also joy during the pandemic.Read More
Why alcohol sales at petrol stations is a BAD idea
Lester Kiewet speaks to Caro Smit, founder of South Africans against Drunk DrivingRead More
How to ensure you have enough money to cover the cost of your child's education
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kobus Liebenberg, senior actuary at Metropolitan about ensuring you can afford your child's education.Read More
Mild tremor recorded in CT nothing to worry about, says geoscience council
A mild magnitude 2.6 tremor was recorded off the west coast of Cape Town on Saturday night.Read More
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers
The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More
More from Politics
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"
Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls.Read More
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'
The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation
Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.Read More
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News.Read More
Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.Read More