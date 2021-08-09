Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry





Lindiwe Sisulu was appointed Minister of Tourism by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his cabinet reshuffle

Sisulu was previously the Minister of Human Settlements

Some have criticised Ramaphosa's decision to move Sisulu to the tourism portfolio

Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

In 2019, tourism accounted for somewhere between 9-11% of South Africa's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The portfolio is therefore a key driver of economics in the country.

However, some have criticised the decision to move veteran Minister Lindiwe Sisulu from human settlements, water and sanitation to tourism.

Some of her challenges in a covid-hit industry include how to deal with unfavourable travel advisories and red-list by critical source markets countries, transport permits, adoption of vaccine passports, and negative brand image due to unrest.

Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says Lindiwe Sisulu's appointment as tourism minister comes at a time when the sector is under immense pressure and strain.

Tourism is a big portfolio. It has huge challenges, especially now during this pandemic. It requires the attention that it deserves. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa

It (tourism) contributes highly to the GDP, both direct and indirect. It employs about 1.5 million people, which is more than what mining employs. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Tshivengwa says Sisulu's biggest task is to get international inbound tourism up and running again.

According to the Tourism, 2020 report released by Statistics South Africa, foreign arrivals dropped by 71% from just over 15,8million in 2019 to less than 5 million in 2020.

The overall number of travelers decreased by 50,7% over a 15-year period from nearly 24,6 million in 2006 to 12,1 million travelers in 2020.

Dear Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Congratulations on your appointment as Minister of Tourism! We would like to extend a warm welcome to this dynamic and vibrant portfolio and look forward to supporting you in positioning South Africa as a world class destination. pic.twitter.com/f85rZJ1cJS — Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) August 6, 2021

We haven't had any tourists come into the country. In the U.K, we're on the red list. Look at the U.S, it's level four restrictions. Look at the E.U, you still have to quarantine when you go back if you travel here. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa

