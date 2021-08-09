Mild tremor recorded in CT nothing to worry about, says geoscience council





CAPE TOWN - The South African Council for Geoscience said there's no need to panic after the latest seismic activity in the country.

A mild magnitude 2.6 tremor was recorded off the west coast of Cape Town on Saturday night.

The area known for seismic activity.

The council's David Khoza said: “We are placed on a tectonic stable area, so we are going to get minor earthquakes once in a while… so I don’t think we should be worried.”

Khoza said the latest data would be analysed.

Meanwhile Gift of the Givers' geologist Gedeon Groenewald said these tremors were a frequent occurrence.

“It is quiet and we are always at home, so we feel them much more now and this one is very small.”

Late last month, many Gauteng residents were woken up by a 4.2 magnitude tremor that struck in Alberton, the quake was felt as far afield as Pretoria north.

