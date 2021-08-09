Mild tremor recorded in CT nothing to worry about, says geoscience council
CAPE TOWN - The South African Council for Geoscience said there's no need to panic after the latest seismic activity in the country.
A mild magnitude 2.6 tremor was recorded off the west coast of Cape Town on Saturday night.
The area known for seismic activity.
The council's David Khoza said: “We are placed on a tectonic stable area, so we are going to get minor earthquakes once in a while… so I don’t think we should be worried.”
Khoza said the latest data would be analysed.
Meanwhile Gift of the Givers' geologist Gedeon Groenewald said these tremors were a frequent occurrence.
“It is quiet and we are always at home, so we feel them much more now and this one is very small.”
Late last month, many Gauteng residents were woken up by a 4.2 magnitude tremor that struck in Alberton, the quake was felt as far afield as Pretoria north.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mild tremor recorded in CT nothing to worry about, says geoscience council
More from Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'
Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.Read More
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.Read More
Get vaccinated: Plato urges residents to use Women’s Day to fight against COVID
Plato said the past 17 months have been tumultuous, as residents have experienced loss, and also joy during the pandemic.Read More
Why alcohol sales at petrol stations is a BAD idea
Lester Kiewet speaks to Caro Smit, founder of South Africans against Drunk DrivingRead More
How to ensure you have enough money to cover the cost of your child's education
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kobus Liebenberg, senior actuary at Metropolitan about ensuring you can afford your child's education.Read More
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa.Read More
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers
The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More