How to ensure you have enough money to cover the cost of your child's education





Parents are encouraged to open a dedicated education savings plan

An average child's school fees costs in excess of R600 000 over a 13 year school career

As a result of the pandemic, many fee-paying schools are faced with a massive challenge at the moment as people having less income, and cannot afford to pay school fees.

So what is the responsibility of parents to ensure that they plan ahead to guarantee they will have enough to pay for their children's school fees?

A dedicated savings plan is the best way to go. These dedicated savings plans, they've got the flexibility to access the money whenever school fees are due. Kobus Liebenberg - Senior actuary at Metropolitan

Education inflation's been the lowest it's been over the past thirty years. Schools have realised that parents are feeling a financial pinch and they've come onboard keeping school fees relatively stable. Kobus Liebenberg - Senior actuary at Metropolitan

According to Kobus Liebenberg, senior actuary at Metropolitan, the average South African child's education will cost in excess of R600 000 over a thirteen year school career.

We estimate an amount of R600 000 over that thirteen years from Grade R to Grade 12. That's just an average public school fees, and it doesn't take into account education inflation over the years, nor does it take into account money that goes towards books, stationary, uniforms, sports equipment etc. Kobus Liebenberg - Senior actuary at Metropolitan

Liebenberg adds that there are some ways in which parents can work smarter with the money they put towards a child's education.

Some schools have early payment discounts, so if you chose to pay school fees annually in advance, then that saves a bit on the monthly expenses could've been. Kobus Liebenberg - Senior actuary at Metropolitan

You can always ask family and friends to, instead of buying an expensive birthday gift which will be old in a few months time, you can ask them to contribute towards your child's education savings plan. Kobus Liebenberg - Senior actuary at Metropolitan

