Why alcohol sales at petrol stations is a BAD idea





Fuel retailer BP have been granted a license to sell wine at Pick n Pay Express stores located at the forecourt

Organisations such as South Africans Against Drunk Driving are opposing the sale of alcohol at petrol stations

Alcohol will be sold at selected BP filling stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape

© bodnarphoto/123rf.com

The South African Alcohol Policy Alliance has called for the immediate halt of the issuing of liquor licences to retailers based at petrol stations premises.

In June this year, BP announced that alcohol will be sold at a number of its filling stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The alcohol will be available at the Pick n Pay Express shop situated at certain BP petrol stations.

Pick n Pay expressed were awarded a grocers licence, allowing it to sell wine at it's forecourt convenient stores.

Organisations like South Africans Against Drunk Driving have created a petition on change.org, calling on government to reverse the decision.

Founder of SADD, Caro Smit has slammed this decision.

We struggle with the concept of drinking responsibly, and too many people then drink and drive. Caro Smit - Founder of South Africans Against Drunk Driving

International research certainly shows that stopping alcohol sales within petrol stations really does make a difference to bring down drink driving and crashes. Caro Smit - Founder of South Africans Against Drunk Driving

If you look at first-world countries. If you look at where they've brought down their crash statistics dramatically, one of the first things they did was stopping the sale of alcohol at petrol stations. Caro Smit - Founder of South Africans Against Drunk Driving

Brazil stopped the sale (of alcohol at petrol stations), and their drunk driving and crash rate went down dramatically. India did it, and their crash rate went down dramatically. Caro Smit - Founder of South Africans Against Drunk Driving

Our alcohol abuse is so high in South Africa, we actually need to be restricting the places that sell alcohol, not actually increasing it. Caro Smit - Founder of South Africans Against Drunk Driving

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.