Get vaccinated: Plato urges residents to use Women’s Day to fight against COVID
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is appealing to residents to use this Women's Day to realise fundamental change in the fight against COVID-19.
Plato said the past 17 months have been tumultuous, as residents have experienced loss, and also joy during the pandemic.
On Sunday, was the 500-day mark since the lockdown was imposed.
Plato also praised the nation's heroic women who continue to triumph despite the challenging circumstances.
The mayor paid a special tribute this Women's Day to the women who have been working on the frontline.
“We commend the courageous patience and determined woman of our city. We continue to tackle each experience because the COVID-19 pandemic has been our biggest test.”
He's made an appeal for all residents to ensure they get inoculated.
“On this Women’s Day, all residents including the beautiful women of this province, my plea is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the benefit of those you love, your family, your friends, your colleagues.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Get vaccinated: Plato urges residents to use Women’s Day to fight against COVID
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
More from Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'
Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.Read More
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.Read More
Why alcohol sales at petrol stations is a BAD idea
Lester Kiewet speaks to Caro Smit, founder of South Africans against Drunk DrivingRead More
How to ensure you have enough money to cover the cost of your child's education
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kobus Liebenberg, senior actuary at Metropolitan about ensuring you can afford your child's education.Read More
Mild tremor recorded in CT nothing to worry about, says geoscience council
A mild magnitude 2.6 tremor was recorded off the west coast of Cape Town on Saturday night.Read More
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa.Read More
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers
The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More