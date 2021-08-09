British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station' Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 August 2021 4:18 PM
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 12:05 PM
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this countr... 9 August 2021 11:42 AM
View all Local
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa. 9 August 2021 8:34 AM
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL 9 August 2021 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series

9 August 2021 12:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Rugby Championship
Cape Town Stadium
British & Irish Lions

Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL
  • The Springboks won the three match series 2-1
  • South Africa have won the British Lions series back-to-back after winning in 2009 as well
  • 37 year old flyhalf, Morne Steyn kicked the winning penalty to decide the match and the series in the third game at the Cape Town stadium
Springbok player, Morne Steyn. Picture: Christa van. der Walt/EWN

The Springboks followed up their 2019 World Cup victory, with a tense series win against the British & Lions, sealed by a late penalty kick from 37 year old flyhalf Morne Steyn.

South Africa won the the third and deciding test 19-16 in Cape Town on Saturday.

As was the case 12 years ago, Morne Steyn kicked the winning penalty to seal back to back series wins over the British and Irish Lions.

The Bulls flyhalf last played for the Springboks in October 2016, with his international career seemingly over.

John Goliath, sports editor at IOL says Steyn's return is definitely one of the highlights of the series.

In 2016, he played his last test for the Boks when they lost against the All Black in Durban. That was probably the lowest point in South African rugby. For him to come back, five years later to then kick the winning goal was just unbelievable.

John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL

Kudos to the Springboks, they went through the worst preparation imaginable for this test. They played against Georgia, then half of the team had to go into quarantine.

John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL

What made this tour different was the unprecedented side show, gave it a shot in the arm in terms of the sub plot. Rassie's video, Gatland taking aim at the South African TMO.

John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL

The Springboks now shift focus to the Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

South Africa's first game is against Argentina, this coming Saturday in Gqeberha.

This is the year we'll see the Springboks vs the All Blacks again. The ultimate rugby test.

John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




9 August 2021 12:01 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Rugby Championship
Cape Town Stadium
British & Irish Lions

More from Sport

Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses

9 August 2021 12:56 PM

Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win

8 August 2021 12:50 PM

The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm

7 August 2021 11:44 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health

6 August 2021 3:29 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

6 August 2021 10:18 AM

Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

4 August 2021 1:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag

3 August 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee

3 August 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final

2 August 2021 11:52 AM

The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

Business Lifestyle

'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA