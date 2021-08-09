British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series
- The Springboks won the three match series 2-1
- South Africa have won the British Lions series back-to-back after winning in 2009 as well
- 37 year old flyhalf, Morne Steyn kicked the winning penalty to decide the match and the series in the third game at the Cape Town stadium
The Springboks followed up their 2019 World Cup victory, with a tense series win against the British & Lions, sealed by a late penalty kick from 37 year old flyhalf Morne Steyn.
South Africa won the the third and deciding test 19-16 in Cape Town on Saturday.
As was the case 12 years ago, Morne Steyn kicked the winning penalty to seal back to back series wins over the British and Irish Lions.
The Bulls flyhalf last played for the Springboks in October 2016, with his international career seemingly over.
John Goliath, sports editor at IOL says Steyn's return is definitely one of the highlights of the series.
At 37 years old, Morné Steyn proves age is just a number.🤝#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleLionsSeries pic.twitter.com/tMUFEA20r4— Springboks (@Springboks) August 8, 2021
In 2016, he played his last test for the Boks when they lost against the All Black in Durban. That was probably the lowest point in South African rugby. For him to come back, five years later to then kick the winning goal was just unbelievable.John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL
Kudos to the Springboks, they went through the worst preparation imaginable for this test. They played against Georgia, then half of the team had to go into quarantine.John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL
What made this tour different was the unprecedented side show, gave it a shot in the arm in terms of the sub plot. Rassie's video, Gatland taking aim at the South African TMO.John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL
The Springboks now shift focus to the Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.
South Africa's first game is against Argentina, this coming Saturday in Gqeberha.
This is the year we'll see the Springboks vs the All Blacks again. The ultimate rugby test.John Goliath - Sports editor at IOL
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
