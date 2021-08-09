Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s presiding officers say South Africa’s national legislature should be celebrated because it has one of the highest levels of female representation in the world.
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.
They’ve also remembered the over 20,000 women who marched to the union buildings on this day in 1956 to reject the unjust pass-laws.
South Africa’s female representation in the National Assembly went up to 46% after the 2019 elections. It was an improvement from 40% back in 2014.
This makes South Africa the second best in Africa, behind Rwanda, and the 10th best in the world in over 190 Parliaments.
Tsenoli and Masondo said South Africa did not only register as one of the national legislatures with highest female representation in the world and in Africa, but it’s also mainstreamed gender equality from funding to oversight over the executive.
They have also noted the recent passing of several pieces of legislation including the; criminal law, sexual offences and related matters amendment bill, the national register for sexual offences bill and the domestic violence amendment bill – which should – in theory at least help address gender-based violence.
