'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'
-
An explosion at Medupi Power Station generating unit four on Sunday caused generating unit five (of six) to trip
-
Eskom announced the completion of Medupi a week ago
-
It’s unclear what caused the explosion – investigations are ongoing
-
Eskom says this incident will not cause load shedding
An explosion at Eskom’s Medupi Power Station’s generating unit four on Sunday has tripped generating unit five.
Nobody was seriously injured in the blast, but seven employees have received treatment for shock.
Investigations to determine the cause of the explosion are underway.
Unit four was undergoing planned maintenance at the time of the explosion.
A week ago, the utility announced the completion of Medupi, after 14 years and R230 billion.
“It’s not completed yet,” said Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse energy advisor Chris Yelland when asked to comment on the completion of Medupi.
“There’s a lot of design rework to do,” he said.
"The units are performing well below par. They are not environmentally compliant. The task is not over.”
Amy MacIver interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha (scroll up to listen).
It’s not clear what caused the explosion… Unit five tripped itself as a precautionary measure… There was no damage to unit five, it will return to service by Wednesday evening…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
There will be no load shedding as a result of this particular incident…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
