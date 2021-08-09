Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station' Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 August 2021 4:18 PM
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 12:05 PM
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this countr... 9 August 2021 11:42 AM
View all Local
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa. 9 August 2021 8:34 AM
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL 9 August 2021 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
View all Opinion
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Miss South Africa
Bruce Whitfield
Miss Universe
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
Zozibini Tunzi
Other People's Money

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) interviewed Zozibini Tunzi (27), the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe (scroll up to listen).

Tunzi’s reign started in 2019 but due to the pandemic only came to an end on 16 May 2021.

Born in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape and raised in the nearby village of Sidwadweni, Tunzi moved to Cape Town to study public relations management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Before becoming Miss Universe, Tunzi worked as a model and as an intern in the public relations department of Ogilvy Cape Town.

As Miss Universe, Tunzi lived in New York City and took part in events throughout the world.

  • What is it that Tunzi believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Growing up I never had a view of money… Winning Miss Universe… is the beginning of building generational wealth for my family… My parents worked… to make sure we survived… They never had the opportunity from their parents to have wealth built up. That goes for a lot of Black households. Now, when I think about money, I think about the future…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

My earliest memory of money is my 2-litre Cabana bottle, I would put in whatever change I had… My mom encouraged us… The money never made it to the top of the bottle…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

It [investing] is a very confusing world for me… It’s not a good place to be. What are we learning at school? …

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

Recently published "Other People's Money" articles:

I won Miss South Africa two years ago today! … It’s been wild… A Miss Universe’s job includes a lot of traveling… We had to reimagine what Miss Universe does… It was tougher than I thought it would be [virtually travelling] … Miss Universe… evolves with time…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

… realising money is not the most important thing… I want to make a success of myself… building my foundation… It’s changed how I view money…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

My first memory of earning money, I worked at a fashion boutique… I remember thinking, ‘This is money!’… I was 18…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe

If money was no object… I would get my parents each whatever dream-thing they want… I would pay for everyone with student debt…

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe



9 August 2021 8:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Miss South Africa
Bruce Whitfield
Miss Universe
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
Zozibini Tunzi
Other People's Money

