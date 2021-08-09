Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience'

9 August 2021 5:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Electric cars
Motoring
Porsche
John Maytham
electric vehicles
EVs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Porsche EV
Ian McLaren

Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren.

  • Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is more developed than many South Africans realise

  • Load shedding is not a big factor; cars can charge in your garage overnight

  • Sufficient charging infrastructure exists all the way from Cape Town to George

© kinwun/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren says he wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the arrival of electric cars on the market in South Africa.

Driving an all-electric Porsche from Cape Town to George and back changed his mind.

The car’s capabilities fascinated McLaren, and he was surprised at the infrastructure in place to charge an EV.

Amy MacIver interviewed McLaren (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'

I was sceptical… but I had a fantastic experience…

Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist

The government has a role to play in making electric cars more affordable… There’s still is an additional tax on electric cars…

Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist

I was pleasantly surprised… Charge stations within every 200 KM on the N1, N2, and N3… They give a range of around 400 km; that will increase… From Cape Town, there’s a charge station in Caledon, Swellendam, Riversdale, and in George…

Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist

All the German brands will produce their last internal combustions cars…

Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist

You have a charge box installed in your garage at home… charge it overnight… Load shedding… in the morning your phone is still fully charged, so it’s not as big a factor as people presume it to be.

Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist



9 August 2021 5:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Electric cars
Motoring
Porsche
John Maytham
electric vehicles
EVs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Porsche EV
Ian McLaren

