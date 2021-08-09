Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience'
-
Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is more developed than many South Africans realise
-
Load shedding is not a big factor; cars can charge in your garage overnight
-
Sufficient charging infrastructure exists all the way from Cape Town to George
RELATED: 'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren says he wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the arrival of electric cars on the market in South Africa.
Driving an all-electric Porsche from Cape Town to George and back changed his mind.
The car’s capabilities fascinated McLaren, and he was surprised at the infrastructure in place to charge an EV.
Amy MacIver interviewed McLaren (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'
I was sceptical… but I had a fantastic experience…Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist
The government has a role to play in making electric cars more affordable… There’s still is an additional tax on electric cars…Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist
I was pleasantly surprised… Charge stations within every 200 KM on the N1, N2, and N3… They give a range of around 400 km; that will increase… From Cape Town, there’s a charge station in Caledon, Swellendam, Riversdale, and in George…Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist
All the German brands will produce their last internal combustions cars…Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist
You have a charge box installed in your garage at home… charge it overnight… Load shedding… in the morning your phone is still fully charged, so it’s not as big a factor as people presume it to be.Ian McLaren, independent motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120583792_electric-vehicle-changing-on-street-parking-with-graphical-user-interface-future-ev-car-concept.html?vti=neyw3rw3h13qe3s7vi-1-1
More from Business
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'
Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now...
Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.Read More
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
More from Opinion
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend
Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix).Read More
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'
Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'
John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers
Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking.Read More
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers
The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show
Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well?Read More
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel.Read More
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More