Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection





Taxpayers who are unable to file their tax returns electronically may book an appointment to visit any of the Sars branches which will reopen on Monday, 16 August.

Taxpayers with confirmed appointments will be prioritised over others.

Sars will also use pop-up kiosks in some high-density areas, details of which it will post on its website.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services (scroll up to listen).

© jarretera/123rf.com

We have self-help channels… and a toll-free contact centre… The physical channel is solely for people who are not digitally savvy… Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations - South African Revenue Services

Almost a million taxpayers have accepted their auto-assessments… About 460 000 taxpayers came into branches last year… Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations - South African Revenue Services