The Aubrey Masango Show
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Leadership
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Arabile Gumede
Gateways Business Consultants
Adam Bryant
Kevin Sharer

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) interviewed a regular on the show, Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants).

Mann spoke about “The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders” by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer (scroll up to listen).

© jirsak/123rf.com

The description on Amazon:

  • Are you ready to lead?

  • Will you pass the test?

Despite all the effort through the years to understand what it takes to be an effective leader, the challenges of leadership remain enormously difficult and elusive; even today, most CEOs don't last five years in the job.

The demands to deliver at a consistently high level can be unforgiving.

The loneliness. The weight of responsibility. The relentless second-guessing and criticism. The pressure to build all-star teams. The 24/7 schedule that requires superhuman stamina. The tough decisions that often leave no one happy. The expectation to always have the right answer when it can be hard just to know the right question.

These challenges are brought into their highest and sharpest relief in the corner office, but they are hardly unique to chief executives.

All leaders face their own version of these tests, and the authors draw on the distilled wisdom, stories, and lessons from hundreds of chief executives to show how every aspiring leader can master these challenges and lead like a CEO.

These foundational leadership skills will make all aspiring executives more effective in their roles today and lift the trajectory of their careers.

The CEO Test is the authoritative, no-nonsense insider's guide to navigating leadership's toughest challenges, brought to you by authors uniquely qualified to tell the stories.

Adam Bryant has conducted in-depth interviews with more than 600 CEOs.

Kevin Sharer spent more than two decades as president and then CEO of Amgen, where he led its expansion from $1 billion in annual revenues to nearly $16 billion.

He has served on many boards and is a sought-after mentor for CEOs of global companies.

Leadership is getting harder as the speed of disruption across all industries accelerates.

The CEO Test will better prepare you to succeed, whether you're a CEO or just setting out to become one.




