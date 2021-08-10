Cop station in Brown's Farm forced to close daily at 5pm due to power outages





Brown's Farm in Nyanga has a satellite police station which closes its doors at 5pm because the power there shuts down

Chair of the Western Cape Legislature Standing Committee on Community Safety Reagan Allen explains why

Brown's Farm in Philippi has been the scene of some brutal crimes against women and children in recent years and was declared a crime hotspot.

So much so that a satellite police station was set up there to bring some relief to residents.

But this has backfired. The power goes out daily at 5pm and the station has to close.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Community Safety Standing Committee chairperson in the Western Cape Legislature Reagan Allen who os part of an oversight visit to the satellite police station and discovered operations are seriously hampered after 5pm when the power goes out.

And this has been an ongoing problem for at least two years.

Why does the electricity switch off every day?