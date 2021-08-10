WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly





Worried about sensitive photos or images getting into the wrong hands?

New WhatsApp feature allows you to activate a setting that ensures the image deletes as soon as the recipient has viewed it

But it is not fool-proof saystech journalist

© dimarik16/123rf.com

WhatsApp has a new feature to up your privacy. You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp.

This means as soon as the person you send the message to see it, the message will automatically delete, allowing you to send sensitive information.

The View Once feature is similar to Snapchat, where users can send an image or video, which will not be saved to the recipient’s device after being opened and cannot be opened again.

It helps to guarantee your privacry. Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

This follows the disappearing message option, where recipients are not able to forward, save, star, or share them. Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

It did officially launch a week ago but the servers push it out at different speeds or availability may vary.

Make sure you have updated the latest version of Whatsapp to get started he says.

It does not safeguard images being shared or saved though.