Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:15
Tyre expiry dates and insurance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 10:34
PCPA to address Parliament on ongoing licensing issues
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt
Today at 10:40
Testosterone & Female Athletes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nana Adom-Aboagye
Today at 11:05
City's grow not mow
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Peta Brom
No Items to show
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly

10 August 2021 7:16 AM
by Barbara Friedman
WhatsApp
messaging
ephemeral messaging

Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works.
  • Worried about sensitive photos or images getting into the wrong hands?
  • New WhatsApp feature allows you to activate a setting that ensures the image deletes as soon as the recipient has viewed it
  • But it is not fool-proof saystech journalist
© dimarik16/123rf.com

WhatsApp has a new feature to up your privacy. You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp.

This means as soon as the person you send the message to see it, the message will automatically delete, allowing you to send sensitive information.

The View Once feature is similar to Snapchat, where users can send an image or video, which will not be saved to the recipient’s device after being opened and cannot be opened again.

It helps to guarantee your privacry.

Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

This follows the disappearing message option, where recipients are not able to forward, save, star, or share them.

Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist

It did officially launch a week ago but the servers push it out at different speeds or availability may vary.

Make sure you have updated the latest version of Whatsapp to get started he says.

It does not safeguard images being shared or saved though.

You could screenshot or forward the image if you are fast enough so it is not full proof.

Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist



