WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly
- Worried about sensitive photos or images getting into the wrong hands?
- New WhatsApp feature allows you to activate a setting that ensures the image deletes as soon as the recipient has viewed it
- But it is not fool-proof saystech journalist
WhatsApp has a new feature to up your privacy. You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp.
This means as soon as the person you send the message to see it, the message will automatically delete, allowing you to send sensitive information.
The View Once feature is similar to Snapchat, where users can send an image or video, which will not be saved to the recipient’s device after being opened and cannot be opened again.
It helps to guarantee your privacry.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
This follows the disappearing message option, where recipients are not able to forward, save, star, or share them.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
It did officially launch a week ago but the servers push it out at different speeds or availability may vary.
Make sure you have updated the latest version of Whatsapp to get started he says.
It does not safeguard images being shared or saved though.
You could screenshot or forward the image if you are fast enough so it is not full proof.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/whatsapp.html?oriSearch=whatsapp+voice+message&sti=mrc28r95squ4wp3cbk|&mediapopup=84844289
More from Lifestyle
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience'
Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren.Read More
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers
The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show
Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well?Read More
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel.Read More