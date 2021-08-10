Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst





Rwandan and Mozambique forces reclaimed areas held by militant Islamic insurgents

Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says the battle has just begun

Where are the insurgents now, asks Opperman?

Over the weekend news broke that Rwandan and Mozambican soldiers had managed to force Islamist militants from Mocímboa da Praia which they had violently invaded.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and 820,000 displaced during the conflict which has been raging in the north of the country since 2017.

Ahead of the deployment of soldiers to the region, Opperman had noted that Rwanda was the "elephant in the room" because President Nyusi was not in favour of SADC’s (The Southern African Development Community) presence in the area, and it seems it was Rwandan soldiers who were key to this latest move seen as a significant victory.

Opperman continues to hold this view.

Rwanda has made a difference. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

SADC is not operational at this stage but will become involved she notes.

She says Mozambique and Rwandan forces targeted access routes to the insurgent strongholds in areas such as Mocímboa da Praia and Nangade.

What we are seeing is that that they have regained control for now. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

It is important to understand that there was no final clash. There was nothing left in Mocímboa da Praia. They walked in and reclaimed occupation. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

She believes SADC will be used as a backup in areas that are more remote bush areas.

The battle has only begun. This must not be seen as a final victory. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

Opperman says Mocímboa da Praia has been reclaimed a year too late and there is nothing left there. She argues that the insurgents used the area to bring leaders together and make plans.

When the insurgents realised foreign forces were on their way, they started moving out. Someone said to me it looks like a highway at night - the way they were moving out of Mocímboa da Praia. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

The question to ask now and no one is asking it - is where are the insurgents now? That is my concern. We are on the threshold of a significant change in this insurgency. It is going to break the boundaries of the conflict that we have come to know for the last four years. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

But the insurgents will bide their time before they strike again and SADC forces will have to be on the edge with intelligence knowing what is coming. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

She says the new forces are a real opportunity to turn things around but notes that the military only creates stability. It does not address the causes.

If the causes remain unaddressed, the insurgency will resurface in the future. Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst