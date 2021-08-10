Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Tyre expiry dates and insurance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 10:34
PCPA to address Parliament on ongoing licensing issues
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt
Today at 10:40
Testosterone & Female Athletes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nana Adom-Aboagye
Today at 11:05
City's grow not mow
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Peta Brom
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst

10 August 2021 8:37 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Islamic militants
Rwanda
Mozambique

Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend.
  • Rwandan and Mozambique forces reclaimed areas held by militant Islamic insurgents
  • Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says the battle has just begun
  • Where are the insurgents now, asks Opperman?
Copyright : yarr65 / 123rf

Over the weekend news broke that Rwandan and Mozambican soldiers had managed to force Islamist militants from Mocímboa da Praia which they had violently invaded.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and 820,000 displaced during the conflict which has been raging in the north of the country since 2017.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports that Rwandan and Mozambican troops have driven Islamist militants Mocímboa da Praia after a brutal reign of terror in the region that has been escalating since 2017.

Ahead of the deployment of soldiers to the region, Opperman had noted that Rwanda was the "elephant in the room" because President Nyusi was not in favour of SADC’s (The Southern African Development Community) presence in the area, and it seems it was Rwandan soldiers who were key to this latest move seen as a significant victory.

Opperman continues to hold this view.

Rwanda has made a difference.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

SADC is not operational at this stage but will become involved she notes.

She says Mozambique and Rwandan forces targeted access routes to the insurgent strongholds in areas such as Mocímboa da Praia and Nangade.

What we are seeing is that that they have regained control for now.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

It is important to understand that there was no final clash. There was nothing left in Mocímboa da Praia. They walked in and reclaimed occupation.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

She believes SADC will be used as a backup in areas that are more remote bush areas.

The battle has only begun. This must not be seen as a final victory.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

Opperman says Mocímboa da Praia has been reclaimed a year too late and there is nothing left there. She argues that the insurgents used the area to bring leaders together and make plans.

When the insurgents realised foreign forces were on their way, they started moving out. Someone said to me it looks like a highway at night - the way they were moving out of Mocímboa da Praia.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

The question to ask now and no one is asking it - is where are the insurgents now? That is my concern. We are on the threshold of a significant change in this insurgency. It is going to break the boundaries of the conflict that we have come to know for the last four years.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

But the insurgents will bide their time before they strike again and SADC forces will have to be on the edge with intelligence knowing what is coming.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

She says the new forces are a real opportunity to turn things around but notes that the military only creates stability. It does not address the causes.

If the causes remain unaddressed, the insurgency will resurface in the future.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst

It could easily become the next Afghanistan within our region.

Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst



