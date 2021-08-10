Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:15
Tyre expiry dates and insurance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 10:34
PCPA to address Parliament on ongoing licensing issues
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt
Today at 10:40
Testosterone & Female Athletes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nana Adom-Aboagye
Today at 11:05
City's grow not mow
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Peta Brom
No Items to show
Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists

10 August 2021 7:28 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
SASCOC
Olympic Games
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Tatjana Schoenmaker
2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Bianca Buitendag

Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would not be getting bonuses.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about why the country’s two Olympic medallists are not being paid bonuses after their return from the Tokyo Olympics.

Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would not be getting bonuses.

The sports body has argued that it simply did not have the money to pay, saying that with the Paralympics next, along with other tournaments, this would be impossible.

"As we speak, we are trying to negotiate with partners to try and assist us in this regard," Sascoc president, Barry Hendricks, said after he confirmed that athletes at the Olympics and Paralympics would not receive medal bonuses.

This is a far cry from the situation in Rio five years ago when athletes were given up to half a million rand depending on where they placed on the podium.

Head of male swimmers at the Olympics for Team South Africa, Wayne Riddin, said that in many countries, government was responsible for the incentives given to athletes.

However, he said that the responsibility for providing incentives did not only lie with the athletics body.

"When countries get their gold medals, the government does the incentive as opposed to the Olympic committee. Goverment provides the actual amount of money that they decide on," Riddin said.

The Olympics wrapped up on Sunday, with South Africa finishing 52nd on the medals table.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists




