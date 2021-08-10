Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon'

10 August 2021 9:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Eskom
Medupi

Refilwe Moloto talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town.
  • Eskom announced Medupi Power Station was complete after 14 years and on Sunday unit five exploded
  • Energy expert Hilton Trollip says it was likely an unfortunate industrial accident but Eskom admits procedures were not followed
  • He says 'Medupi is a lemon' and is critical at the slow pace of government in bringing in renewable energy onto the grid
Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

Just last month Eskom was proud to announce that Medupi was up and running and already adding valuable power to the national grid, says Refilwe Moloto.

Now Eskom informs us that there has been an explosion at the plant.

RELATED: 'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on Monday on CapeTalk that there was no damage to unit five, and it will return to service by Wednesday evening.

But it seems that after their initial probe, one of the main units has been damaged.

Later on Monday energy expert, Chris Yelland posted some graphic images of the damage.

Refilwe talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town and asks him if there is something sinister afoot?

I don't think so. From the information that we have got this seems like an unfortunate industrial accident. Eskom has said that procedures weren't followed.

Hilton Trollip, Research Fellow - Global Risk Governance Programme UCT

These big machines are not washing machines....when they go wrong they cause havoc. it is worrying that procedures were not followed.

Hilton Trollip, Research Fellow - Global Risk Governance Programme UCT

There is undue pressure because of the undue systemic pressures over the years...Medupi was conceived in sin and it had design flaws. They are still fixing the flaws and have not completed them.

Hilton Trollip, Research Fellow - Global Risk Governance Programme UCT

It is a pressure cooker environment.

Hilton Trollip, Research Fellow - Global Risk Governance Programme UCT

A few years ago I would have expected anything but it does seem now the ship is being righted so let's hope Andre de Ruiter and his team can continue the good work that I think they are doing - but they inherited a lemon. Medupi is a lemon.

Hilton Trollip, Research Fellow - Global Risk Governance Programme UCT

He says we should be diversifying power supply to renewables and put the coal stations to bed.




