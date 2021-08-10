Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas





Bishop Lavis CPF chair Graham Lindhorst is critical that the community ambassador programme has been stopped in areas such as Bishop Lavis

Lindhorst says the CPF has seen a spike in smash-and-grab crime since the ambassadors were pulled in June 2021

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie explains that the contract had ended at the close of the financial year and following EPWP rules a new batch of ambassadors is being employed

McKenzie also argues that it is wrong to send volunteers into a gun fight and SAPS needs to be held to account

Bishop Lavis Police Station. Picture: EWN

Graham Lindhorst talks to Refilwe Moloto about a spike in smash-and-grab robberies in the Bishop Lavis area.

Gas the City of Cape Town withdrawn these ambassadors?

The City would be best placed to answer that. As the CPF we just shone the light on the fact that a very successful programme has been withdrawn from those areas and we see the crime is escalating in those areas especially in Jakes Gerwel, Robert Sobukwe, and 35th Avenue. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

They were supposed to be deployed from April 2020 but due to Covid-19 lockdown constraints were understandably only deployed in November 2020 he notes.

They were then withdrawn in June 2021. The plan was always to have them there on a permanent basis because of the issues in that area. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

Why all of a sudden it is unplugged I would not know. It does not make any sense because the stats are there to show while the ambassadors were there they were doing very well and SAPS can vouch for that. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

They serve as a deterrent and an early warning system that liaises with SAPS he explains.

They are not there to chase these gangsters around. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

He says just a month since the programme was pulled, and the monthly CPF meeting in the area reported a spike in crime, especially motor vehicle smash-and-grabs.

He has been told the City of Cape Town will only fund the programme again from November.

I don't see any sense in that. I am of the view that the City should find a way to find the money. There is no reason to can it. Graham Lindhorst, Chair - Bishop Lavis CPF

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie says that the contracts the City had with the community ambassadors came to an end at the close of the financial year.

The EPWP system does not allow for the same people to be used again. There is a cooling-off period. So I can confirm that Graham Lindhorst is aware of the fact that the recruitment of the new batch of community ambassadors is in process. The financial year ended about 30 days ago so the new batch is coming through. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor

McKenzie criticises Lindhorst for playing politics.

He says neighbourhood watches have been playing this role all along without being paid.

Instead, McKenzie argues, the question that needs answering is how many arrests have the Bishop Lavis SAPS made in this regard and are police being held to account.

What you cannot do is send volunteers to go and fight a gun battle. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor

I have so many volunteers messaging me saying they are standing on corners and seeing smash-and-grabbers and calling for SAPS to come help and SAPS do not pitch up. Those are the questions CPF there should be asking. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor

