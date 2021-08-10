Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
-
Tyres expire after five years, even when they have not been used
-
If you get into an accident and your insurer deems the expired tyres to have contributed, it may reject your claim
We all know tyres must have sufficient tread to be roadworthy, but they also have an expiry date.
Unused tyres typically have five-year warranties; after which they may not be sold.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance (scroll up to listen).
Does having “old” tyres make your car unroadworthy, and does it affect your insurance?
If you check your tyres… it gives you the date of manufacturing… Tyres can get hard and brittle… It can start to leak… Rubber can get old… You can’t just buy an old tyre… only looking at the thread…Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner - King Price Insurance
It’s your responsibility to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy…Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner - King Price Insurance
Re-treads… nine out of 10 times that tyre is dangerous…Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner - King Price Insurance
Insurers, if there’s an accident… Was this car in roadworthy condition? Just the mere fact that a tyre was not in a roadworthy condition, isn’t sufficient for an insurer to reject a claim. It must have contributed to or caused the accident.Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner - King Price Insurance
You’ll find this most often on trailers and caravans [expired tyres] …Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner - King Price Insurance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92242145_handsome-mechanic-in-uniform-is-working-in-auto-service-car-repair-and-maintenance-holding-car-wheel.html
