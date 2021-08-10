Jacob Zuma claims he suffered traumatic injury, will need months of treatment





Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial has been postponed to 9 September

Zuma now claims he suffered a traumatic injury 18 months ago that requires treatment which may take at least six months

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has postponed former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial until 9 September.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

The former president wants state prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the trial, alleging bias.

He was expected to argue for his removal as a precursor to his corruption trial, but the matter has been postponed due to Zuma’s hospitalisation.

Zuma maintains that the allegations against him form part of a smear campaign by his political opponents and that Downer is part of a conspiracy against him.

He's currently serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma (scroll up to listen).

The illness… we expect to get more details by next week Friday, the deadline for the court to receive reports about former President Zuma’s condition… Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - Eyewitness News

We need more evidence… This is another delay… There’s nothing more we can do… Mthunzi Mhaga, spokesperson - NPA