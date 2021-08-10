Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
-
Eskom has suspended "several" employees following a blast at Medupi
-
Investigations are underway
RELATED: 'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon'
Eskom has suspended several of its employees following an explosion on Sunday at its Medupi Power Station.
A deviation from procedure led to the blast, according to Eskom
"Air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosion which ignited and resulted in this explosion,” the company said.
“It appears that there was a deviation from procedure for carrying out this activity.”
Investigations into the cause of the event are underway.
“Eskom will update the public on developments as well as to what extent this unfortunate incident will impact on the national grid,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
RELATED: Eskom suspends several employees following blast at Medupi power plant - Eyewitness News
First pictures of the damage caused by the explosion at #Eskom #Medupi Unit 4 last night: pic.twitter.com/smEVoVMAAn— Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) August 9, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jvdwolf/jvdwolf1706/jvdwolf170600260/81287396-air-pollution-from-power-plant-chimneys-.jpg
More from Business
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'
Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).Read More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
More from Local
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Jacob Zuma claims he suffered traumatic injury, will need months of treatment
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.Read More
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie.Read More
Cop station in Brown's Farm forced to close daily at 5pm due to power outages
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Community safety standing committee chair in the W Cape Legislature Reagan Allen about Brown's Farm.Read More
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'
Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.Read More
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.Read More