Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees





Eskom has suspended "several" employees following a blast at Medupi

Investigations are underway

Eskom has suspended several of its employees following an explosion on Sunday at its Medupi Power Station.

A deviation from procedure led to the blast, according to Eskom

"Air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosion which ignited and resulted in this explosion,” the company said.

“It appears that there was a deviation from procedure for carrying out this activity.”

Investigations into the cause of the event are underway.

“Eskom will update the public on developments as well as to what extent this unfortunate incident will impact on the national grid,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

