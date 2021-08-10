'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
- The Covid-19 pandemic has brought home to many the importance of planning death benefit insurance to take care of family should a key breadwinner die
- Momentum's Rudi van Rooyen explains the value of group insurance and death benefits to ensure the well-being of family
Every day we hear about more and more people dying of Covid-19, says Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report.
Our awareness of our own mortality increases. And behind every new death is a grieving household.Mandy Wiener, Presenter - The Midday Report
And it is not just an emotional loss but also trying to figure out how to keep on paying monthly expenses once the key breadwinner has died.
That's why those people with employment and death benefits have peace of mind, she adds, knowing these benefits will help their families in a time of need.
Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen talks to Mandy about how these benefits have been instrumental in helping the families of loved ones who have died due to the pandemic.
We often don't think too much about our death benefits until something like a pandemic makes it more top of mine.Rudi van Rooyen, Head of Group Insurance - Momentum Corporate
Over 4 million people have succumbed to Covid-19 globally of which 70,000 are in South Africa, notes Van Rooyen.
He says fortunately many employees have group insurance benefits such as death, disability, critical illness, and funeral cover through employers.
Group insurance is a cost-effective way of delivering these benefits and for many income-earners, that is often their only life insurance cover.Rudi van Rooyen, Head of Group Insurance - Momentum Corporate
Having the correct level of life insurance cover in place to take care of one's dependents is critical, he emphasises.
Since July 2020 our number of death claims increased by 63% year on year and a third of these claims were for women - according to StatsSA 41% of households are headed by women.Rudi van Rooyen, Head of Group Insurance - Momentum Corporate
These statistics show just how important it is for women as well as men to have life insurance he notes.
Momentum Corporates Group Insurance paid a total of R3.8 billion in death claims in the year ending 30 June 2021 - about R1.9 billion higher than the claims paid in the pre-Covid year.Rudi van Rooyen, Head of Group Insurance - Momentum Corporate
Those claims paid for women were 77% higher than the previous year he says.
It is good to see we can show up for our clients and their employees by providing a level of protection to their dependent families in times of need - but we also have to applaud our clients.Rudi van Rooyen, Head of Group Insurance - Momentum Corporate
By this, he refers to the fact that despite economic constraints, most heeded the call by the financial sector authority to continue paying group insurance premiums and ensured these benefits were kept in place.
The pandemic also saw Momentum creating innovative solutions such as an industry-first virtual funeral benefit so that families could attend funerals online.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes2003/fizkes200301385/141751713-upset-african-american-mom-sister-hugging-sad-child-teen-girl-consoling-supporting-or-asking-for-for.jpg
