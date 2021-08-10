Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Airline passenger's bizarre trip on luggage conveyer belt goes viral

10 August 2021 12:57 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman take a look at some of the stories trending on social media.

Watch the video below:

The video shared on Twitter by Fred Schultz has had over a million views.

A news report claims the man seen trying to navigate an airport baggage conveyer belt was caught on camera at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on 28 July.

Twitter users were there for it.

DanS tweeted:

What a cliffhanger.

Did he make it out ok? Did he get to his flight? Did he get his shoes back?

I can’t wait till the next episode.




10 August 2021 12:57 PM
by Barbara Friedman

