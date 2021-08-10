[WATCH] Airline passenger's bizarre trip on luggage conveyer belt goes viral





Watch the video below:

I thought this was baggage claim? 🤦‍♂️😏😂 pic.twitter.com/bgs6GhhAS8 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 8, 2021

The video shared on Twitter by Fred Schultz has had over a million views.

A news report claims the man seen trying to navigate an airport baggage conveyer belt was caught on camera at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on 28 July.

Twitter users were there for it.

DanS tweeted:

What a cliffhanger.

Did he make it out ok? Did he get to his flight? Did he get his shoes back?

I can’t wait till the next episode.

I can’t wait til the next episode. — Dan S (@710poker) August 8, 2021