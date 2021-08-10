'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag'





Reports that Sascoc will not award financial bonusses to medal-winning Olympic and Paralympic athletes are false

Negotiations with sponsors regarding amounts are ongoing

© tomertu/123rf.com

Athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics will be rewarded financially, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said on Tuesday.

Medal winners in the upcoming Paralympics will also receive monetary incentives.

The announcement by Sascoc follows reports that it would not reward Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag.

The reward amounts have not been finalised as negotiations with partners are still ongoing.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Sascoc President Barry Hendricks.

We will be paying bonusses… Our very first task was to deliver Team South Africa to the Olympics… to secure funding… Barry Hendricks, President - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee

What we do with the Olympic athletes, we have to apply to the Paralympic athletes as well… Barry Hendricks, President - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee