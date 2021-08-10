'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag'
-
Reports that Sascoc will not award financial bonusses to medal-winning Olympic and Paralympic athletes are false
-
Negotiations with sponsors regarding amounts are ongoing
Athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics will be rewarded financially, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said on Tuesday.
Medal winners in the upcoming Paralympics will also receive monetary incentives.
The announcement by Sascoc follows reports that it would not reward Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag.
The reward amounts have not been finalised as negotiations with partners are still ongoing.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sascoc President Barry Hendricks (scroll up to listen).
We will be paying bonusses… Our very first task was to deliver Team South Africa to the Olympics… to secure funding…Barry Hendricks, President - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
What we do with the Olympic athletes, we have to apply to the Paralympic athletes as well…Barry Hendricks, President - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
We’re still reluctant to say [how much the financial reward will be] … The more sponsors come on board… the better they will be.Barry Hendricks, President - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61203985_top-view-image-of-gold-medal-over-wooden-table-.html?vti=lwssnjtvvpr5l2am7s-1-40
More from Sport
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19
Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon.Read More
Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists
Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would not be getting bonuses.Read More
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses
Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.Read More
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series
Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOLRead More
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win
The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.Read More
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel.Read More
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics.Read More
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'
Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.Read More
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More