Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19
-
Cape Town Marathon has been given the go-ahead
-
Only 12 000 entries are available, of which about half has been sold already
-
The start will be staggered, with runners setting off in batches
Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October – but with “major safety adjustments”, confirmed the organisers.
The inaugural 46-kilometre Cape Town Trail Marathon and 22-kilometre Trail Run take place on the 16th while the marathon happens on the 17th.
The 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre “Peace Runs” have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions but will happen “virtually”; people can run wherever they want to.
All participating runners will undergo antigen testing before entering the area where they collect their race numbers.
Testing is free, and results will be available within 15 minutes.
Only 12 000 entries are available this year (of which about half have been sold), and runners will start in staggered batches.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon (scroll up to listen).
In 2019, we had 13 000 local runners and 1000 international runners. 50% of local runners came from outside the Western Cape… It’s a good driver for tourism.Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon
We’re cutting entries off at 12 000… 6000 are already sold…Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon
Times will be calculated mat-to-mat… We’ve adjusted cut-off times… Staggered starts are the way to go… to reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19…Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
