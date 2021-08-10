Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19





Cape Town Marathon has been given the go-ahead

Only 12 000 entries are available, of which about half has been sold already

The start will be staggered, with runners setting off in batches

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. © pavel1964/123rf.com

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October – but with “major safety adjustments”, confirmed the organisers.

The inaugural 46-kilometre Cape Town Trail Marathon and 22-kilometre Trail Run take place on the 16th while the marathon happens on the 17th.

The 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre “Peace Runs” have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions but will happen “virtually”; people can run wherever they want to.

All participating runners will undergo antigen testing before entering the area where they collect their race numbers.

Testing is free, and results will be available within 15 minutes.

Only 12 000 entries are available this year (of which about half have been sold), and runners will start in staggered batches.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon

In 2019, we had 13 000 local runners and 1000 international runners. 50% of local runners came from outside the Western Cape… It’s a good driver for tourism. Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon

We’re cutting entries off at 12 000… 6000 are already sold… Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon