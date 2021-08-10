Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, says CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard. 10 August 2021 4:14 PM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie. 10 August 2021 11:59 AM
'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon' Refilwe Moloto talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town. 10 August 2021 9:23 AM
View all Politics
Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test' Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata). 10 August 2021 4:42 PM
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are' Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance. 10 August 2021 1:56 PM
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night. 10 August 2021 1:05 PM
View all Business
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 10 August 2021 10:46 AM
WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works. 10 August 2021 7:16 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would n... 10 August 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19

10 August 2021 2:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town Marathon
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Renee Jordaan

Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon.

  • Cape Town Marathon has been given the go-ahead

  • Only 12 000 entries are available, of which about half has been sold already

  • The start will be staggered, with runners setting off in batches

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. © pavel1964/123rf.com

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October – but with “major safety adjustments”, confirmed the organisers.

The inaugural 46-kilometre Cape Town Trail Marathon and 22-kilometre Trail Run take place on the 16th while the marathon happens on the 17th.

The 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre “Peace Runs” have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions but will happen “virtually”; people can run wherever they want to.

All participating runners will undergo antigen testing before entering the area where they collect their race numbers.

Testing is free, and results will be available within 15 minutes.

Only 12 000 entries are available this year (of which about half have been sold), and runners will start in staggered batches.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon (scroll up to listen).

In 2019, we had 13 000 local runners and 1000 international runners. 50% of local runners came from outside the Western Cape… It’s a good driver for tourism.

Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon

We’re cutting entries off at 12 000… 6000 are already sold…

Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon

Times will be calculated mat-to-mat… We’ve adjusted cut-off times… Staggered starts are the way to go… to reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19…

Renee Jordaan, Race Director - Cape Town Marathon



10 August 2021 2:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town Marathon
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Renee Jordaan

More from Sport

'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag'

10 August 2021 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists

10 August 2021 7:28 AM

Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would not be getting bonuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses

9 August 2021 12:56 PM

Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series

9 August 2021 12:01 PM

Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win

8 August 2021 12:50 PM

The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm

7 August 2021 11:44 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health

6 August 2021 3:29 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

6 August 2021 10:18 AM

Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

4 August 2021 1:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees

Business Local

Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'

Business

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert: Explosion at Medupi shows a complete failure of oversight

10 August 2021 8:40 PM

Govts urged to apply concerted efforts to cut back on greenhouse emissions

10 August 2021 7:32 PM

Court places Mango Airlines on voluntary business rescue

10 August 2021 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA