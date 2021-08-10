Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
-
The City of Cape Town is considering restricting bicycles from the Sea Point Promenade at certain times
-
Many vulnerable people use the Promenade, and there have been several crashes
-
The City wants to hear from users of the Promenade before making a decision
The City of Cape Town is considering whether or not to limit the times that bicycles are allowed on the Sea Point Promenade.
Authorities are considering banning cyclists from the Promenade from 11:00 AM on weekdays, Saturdays, and on public holidays.
The City will reassess the restriction after a year.
John Maytham interviewed Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard (scroll up to listen).
We have a number of issues around conflict between the different users… We want to find the right balance… We’ve had a number of very bad crashes… We have a lot of vulnerable users on the Promenade…Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Atlantic Seaboard
We’re not keen to move until there’s been proper consultation… People need to make their voices heard… My view is that we need a lane dedicated to bicycles…Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Atlantic Seaboard
… 90% of users on the Promenade are pedestrians… You want to be able to have a leisurely walk…Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Atlantic Seaboard
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_59500367_joyful-young-women-riding-a-bicycle-together-best-friends-having-fun-on-a-bike-at-the-seaside-promen.html?term=woman%2Bbeach&vti=ldc5k5xwsoseg83ehj-1-70
