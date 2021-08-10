Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
Bank Zero has finally launched to the public after a rollout phase.
"Today our Beta testing phase stepped up to a controlled public launch. Still some polishing to do."
"Pricing has been turned on its head – basic banking is free and only extras are charged for."
Today our Beta testing phase stepped up to a controlled public launch. Still some polishing to do, but as this Beta tester said:— Bank Zero (@BankZeroSA) August 10, 2021
“...we came away impressed ...everything you want from a digital-only bank and then some ...we look forward to seeing how the bank’s offering evolves” https://t.co/A0stnUm7Xm
This is an emotional day for us. Years of hard work and thinking and designing and doing and redoing that went into this - into creating a bank with the purpose of being the change. https://t.co/mwkfO1x8Up— Bank Zero (@BankZeroSA) August 10, 2021
The app-driven bank is 45% black-owned and 20% owned by women.
On The Money Show, Bank Zero CEO Yatin Narsai explains what took them so long.
As they weren't expecting to be thrown into a pandemic, the process has been "a huge challenge" he says.
The big thing was, we knew banking can improve significantly, and the other is that there are too many margins out there... With technology moving at such a pace, especially the smartphone and the app world, we said we need to become the world's most advanced app-based bank!Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
We got our license in 2018 (an incredibly tough process) and typically it takes three years to go to market. In our case it took three-and-a-half years.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
We started off with business banking. That has been our number one priority segment, and when you do business banking you're dealing with very complex functionalities...Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
That's why we say it's against all odds, because of the pandemic and the recent upheaval... We all had to work from home... a whole new way of working... and that caused us delays.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
Now the hard work begins, says Narsai.
Clearly the value proposition is very significant - we could have launched a very simple value proposition, a single account... but instead we have individual business banking, we cater for all income segments when it comes to individuals, we're catering for Pty Ltds etcetera.Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
We don't mind if you're multi-banked or not. We just want you to experience Bank Zero and experience the innovations, the higher levels of security... how we manage rogue debit orders...Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero
