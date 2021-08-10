Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
What we know about Covid recovery and Long Covid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Resia Pretorius - Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:25
Salt River residents want to capture their vibrant history in unique book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Waseela Laattoe - Executive member of the Salt River Heritage Society
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Family travel SA on converted double-decker bus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sonja van Niekerk
Today at 07:07
Sascoc still busy working on bonuses for Olympic medallists - latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barry Hendricks - President at Sascoc - Sa Sports Confederation And Olympic Committee
Today at 07:20
Sea Point cycle ban: understanding the process
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian McMahon
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
PANEL: How are SAPS resources spread?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Co-director at The Institute of Safety Governance and Criminology UCT
Today at 08:21
How CPFs work, and are they working for you?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Han-marie Marshall - Dir. in the W/Cape Dept. of Community Safety for Community Police Relations
Today at 09:15
Is JZ taking us for a fool?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dan Mafora, CASAC
Today at 09:45
Heritage & demolition concerns around MyCiti W6 road infrastructure project
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Gird - Chair at Wynberg Residents and Ratepayers Association (WRRA)
Today at 10:05
History of: Urban Canines in Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Sandra Swart - Professor of History at Stellenbosch University
Innocent Dande - postdoctoral research fellow in the International Studies Group at University of Free State
Today at 10:30
R20 000 tip
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Massimo Orione
Today at 10:45
WOF on SA sending 100 firefighters to assist in firefighting efforts in Canada
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linton Rensburg - Spokesperson at Working On Fire Programme
Today at 11:05
Olympic bonuses for medallists - Sascoc says nah
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Francois Cleophas - Senior lecturer in sports history in the Sports Science Department at Stellenbosch University
Ashwin Desai - Author at Shakepeare On Robben Island
janice josephs
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie. 10 August 2021 11:59 AM
'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon' Refilwe Moloto talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town. 10 August 2021 9:23 AM
View all Politics
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard. 10 August 2021 4:14 PM
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are' Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance. 10 August 2021 1:56 PM
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 10 August 2021 10:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would n... 10 August 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

10 August 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online banking
TymeDigital
Bank Zero
discovery bank
Bank Zero Mutual Bank
TymeBank
Access Bank
Yatin Narsin
App-driven banking

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.
Image: Bank Zero on Facebook @BankZer0

Bank Zero has finally launched to the public after a rollout phase.

"Today our Beta testing phase stepped up to a controlled public launch. Still some polishing to do."

"Pricing has been turned on its head – basic banking is free and only extras are charged for."

The app-driven bank is 45% black-owned and 20% owned by women.

RELATED: TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

RELATED: Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

On The Money Show, Bank Zero CEO Yatin Narsai explains what took them so long.

As they weren't expecting to be thrown into a pandemic, the process has been "a huge challenge" he says.

RELATED: South Africa gets a brand-new bank, ‘Bank Zero’

The big thing was, we knew banking can improve significantly, and the other is that there are too many margins out there... With technology moving at such a pace, especially the smartphone and the app world, we said we need to become the world's most advanced app-based bank!

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

We got our license in 2018 (an incredibly tough process) and typically it takes three years to go to market. In our case it took three-and-a-half years.

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

We started off with business banking. That has been our number one priority segment, and when you do business banking you're dealing with very complex functionalities...

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

That's why we say it's against all odds, because of the pandemic and the recent upheaval... We all had to work from home... a whole new way of working... and that caused us delays.

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

Now the hard work begins, says Narsai.

Clearly the value proposition is very significant - we could have launched a very simple value proposition, a single account... but instead we have individual business banking, we cater for all income segments when it comes to individuals, we're catering for Pty Ltds etcetera.

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

We don't mind if you're multi-banked or not. We just want you to experience Bank Zero and experience the innovations, the higher levels of security... how we manage rogue debit orders...

Yatin Narsai, CEO - Bank Zero

Listen to the interview with the Bank Zero CEO:




10 August 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online banking
TymeDigital
Bank Zero
discovery bank
Bank Zero Mutual Bank
TymeBank
Access Bank
Yatin Narsin
App-driven banking

More from Business

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'

10 August 2021 7:16 PM

To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'

10 August 2021 4:42 PM

Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'

10 August 2021 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees

10 August 2021 1:05 PM

Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…

10 August 2021 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

9 August 2021 6:54 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

10 August 2021 4:14 PM

John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees

10 August 2021 1:05 PM

Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma claims he suffered traumatic injury, will need months of treatment

10 August 2021 12:26 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas

10 August 2021 11:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cop station in Brown's Farm forced to close daily at 5pm due to power outages

10 August 2021 7:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Community safety standing committee chair in the W Cape Legislature Reagan Allen about Brown's Farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

9 August 2021 4:18 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages

9 August 2021 12:05 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world

9 August 2021 11:42 AM

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'

Business Politics

Jacob Zuma claims he suffered traumatic injury, will need months of treatment

Local

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert: Explosion at Medupi shows a complete failure of oversight

10 August 2021 8:40 PM

Govts urged to apply concerted efforts to cut back on greenhouse emissions

10 August 2021 7:32 PM

Court places Mango Airlines on voluntary business rescue

10 August 2021 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA