'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
Eskom has suspended a number of employees in the wake of the huge explosion at Medupi Power Station on Sunday.
RELATED: Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
The power utility said the blast was due to a deviation from a procedure to displace hydrogen.
"Air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosion which ignited and resulted in this explosion."
First pictures of the damage caused by the explosion at #Eskom #Medupi Unit 4 last night: pic.twitter.com/smEVoVMAAn— Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) August 9, 2021
While there have been no resultant power cuts as yet, the damage to Medupi does make the power system more vulnerable notes Bruce Whitfield
On Tuesday evening, Eskom tweeted that the system "is under severe pressure".
Whitfield chats to James Brent-Styan who, in 2015, wrote a book in which he predicted load shedding would reach Stage 4.
It seems very little has changed since Blackout – The Eskom Crisis was published.
It's a tragedy playing out in front of our eyes and, sadly, things certainly seem to be getting worse.James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
Given this is Medupi, the most modern in the fleet, it's a massive loss to lose 800 megawatts, one of six units... I think we're going to be hard-hit come the summer months.James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
There is a lot of generation capacity at the moment... planned during the winter when demand is higher... but people must understand that Eskom does the bulk of its maintenance in the summer months so we might not see load shedding at the moment but... you will pay the price in the summer when the maintenance has to be done...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
He says the explosion is the latest in a concerning pattern of events, which doesn't bode well for the future.
What concerns me is it's not the first major incident like this we've seen happen at Eskom. At least since 2013 there have been three or four other similar massive explosions...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
We've had the Duvha [Mpumalanga] boiler explosion in 2014 - that has not yet been replaced seven years later, which gives you an indication of the likelihood of what might happen here...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
There was the Ingula disaster in 2013 where six people died... There was another explosion in 2018... The fact that nobody died [in the Medupi explosion] is a real miracle...James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
The fact that nobody was killed at Medupi indicates that in all likelihood the explosion was the result of an error and not deliberate, he says.
RELATED: Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland
Brent-Styan also raises the question of insurance.
Eskom doesn't have money he says, so it's important to know what extent the Medupi Power Station is covered.
Medupi went up from a R90 billion estimated cost... It's still not entirely finished now 14 years later... The estimated cost is now R250 billion... Is the money going to be there to repair it? I don't see them replacing or fixing this unit anytime soon; there's just no money for it.James Brent-Styan, Author: Blackout – The Eskom Crisis
Listen to Brent-Styan's insights on The Money Show:
More from Business
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'
Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).Read More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
More from Politics
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie.Read More
'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town.Read More
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend.Read More
Cop station in Brown's Farm forced to close daily at 5pm due to power outages
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Community safety standing committee chair in the W Cape Legislature Reagan Allen about Brown's Farm.Read More
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa.Read More
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"
Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls.Read More
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'
The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More