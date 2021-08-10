Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'
-
Many countries around the world are starting to allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter
-
South African travel agents are lobbying the government to do the same here
Countries are increasingly lifting restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.
In many cases, however, a negative Covid-19 test certificate is still required.
Anyone who is fully vaccinated should be free to travel to South Africa without additional restrictions, including testing or quarantine, argues Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers should be allowed in if they can present a negative PCR test, says De Vries.
He also says it is time to do way with the red, amber, and green lists.
Africa Melane interviewed De Vries (scroll up to listen).
Many destinations are not allowing people to travel… as a result of our simplified way of proving vaccination, those handwritten cards…Otto de Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
The data is being collected. What is now going to be critical is that the Department of Health allows third-party suppliers of digital passes… So they can access your vaccination status…Otto de Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
We’re lobbying… those who are fully vaccinated should no longer be required to deliver a negative PCR test… It’s critical for inbound tourism… Fully vaccinated passengers should be able to easily enter South Africa…Otto de Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166306296_conceptual-covid-19-immunity-passport-and-travel-passport-on-luggage.html?vti=o19ih3d0jzoomj6ufk-1-72
More from Business
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More