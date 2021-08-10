Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'





Many countries around the world are starting to allow fully vaccinated visitors to enter

South African travel agents are lobbying the government to do the same here

Countries are starting to open their borders to fully vaccinated people. © thamkc/123rf.com

Countries are increasingly lifting restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.

In many cases, however, a negative Covid-19 test certificate is still required.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated should be free to travel to South Africa without additional restrictions, including testing or quarantine, argues Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers should be allowed in if they can present a negative PCR test, says De Vries.

He also says it is time to do way with the red, amber, and green lists.

Africa Melane interviewed De Vries (scroll up to listen).

Many destinations are not allowing people to travel… as a result of our simplified way of proving vaccination, those handwritten cards… Otto de Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents

The data is being collected. What is now going to be critical is that the Department of Health allows third-party suppliers of digital passes… So they can access your vaccination status… Otto de Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents