Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has come up with an initiative to encourage diners to return to their favourite licensed eateries.
As part of its #TastesOfSouthAfrica campaign, Nederburg is giving away R600,000 in vouchers that can be redeemed at participating establishments during August and September.
Another R200,000's worth of wine and other prizes will also be given away.
It's a smart marketing initiative where the long-established brand not only boosts the beleaguered restaurant sector, but also sales of its own wines.
We’re supporting SA restaurants and you can too - and WIN! Just follow us on Instagram for the details, and get ready to hunt for the 🍷 on restaurant pages: https://t.co/7Z337Q2dsB— Nederburg Wines (@Nederburg) August 3, 2021
Restaurant vouchers, Nederburg wine & more up for grabs! T&Cs apply. #TastesOfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/aKVPRVgeEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nederburg Managing Director Niël Groenewald.
Groenewald says they considered various criteria to come up with the final 150.
We basically went out and asked who was available and who wanted to participate in the initiative... It was also selected by outlets that actually stock our wine.Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
While wine estates have been battered by successive alcohol sale bans, it's the restaurant industry that was probably hit the hardest during lockdown says Groenewald.
It's been tough. We've been resilient; we've come up with new plans about how actually to go forward and we've actually had remarkable sales!Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
This initiative is really to try and kick start with people going back to restaurants... and off the back of that obviously promote the brand Nederburg, and show that we care.Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
A heritage brand like Nederburg has stood the test of time purely because it can innovate and adapt itself...Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
The onus is on restaurant staff to get diners to pick Nederburg wine to enjoy with their meal.
You can lead somebody to the water but then it's about drinking it and that's just the final step to make sure our efforts actually get converted into sales as well.Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg
Follow Nederburg on Instagram to find out about entry requirements, prizes and which 150 restaurants are participating.
For more detail listen to the conversation below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serezniy/serezniy1808/serezniy180800581/105683499-dinner-with-wine-in-restaurant.jpg
More from Business
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'
Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).Read More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
More from Local
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.Read More
Jacob Zuma claims he suffered traumatic injury, will need months of treatment
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.Read More
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie.Read More
Cop station in Brown's Farm forced to close daily at 5pm due to power outages
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Community safety standing committee chair in the W Cape Legislature Reagan Allen about Brown's Farm.Read More
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'
Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.Read More
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly
Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience'
Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren.Read More