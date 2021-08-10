Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard. 10 August 2021 4:14 PM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie. 10 August 2021 11:59 AM
'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon' Refilwe Moloto talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town. 10 August 2021 9:23 AM
View all Politics
Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test' Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata). 10 August 2021 4:42 PM
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are' Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance. 10 August 2021 1:56 PM
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night. 10 August 2021 1:05 PM
View all Business
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 10 August 2021 10:46 AM
WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works. 10 August 2021 7:16 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would n... 10 August 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Wine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
restaurants
Nederburg wines
Nederburg
waiters
restaurant industry
Lockdown
COVID-19
Niel Groenewald
#TastesOfSouthAfrica
restaurant vouchers

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Nederburg Wines has come up with an initiative to encourage diners to return to their favourite licensed eateries.

As part of its #TastesOfSouthAfrica campaign, Nederburg is giving away R600,000 in vouchers that can be redeemed at participating establishments during August and September.

Another R200,000's worth of wine and other prizes will also be given away.

© serezniy/123rf.com

It's a smart marketing initiative where the long-established brand not only boosts the beleaguered restaurant sector, but also sales of its own wines.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nederburg Managing Director Niël Groenewald.

Groenewald says they considered various criteria to come up with the final 150.

We basically went out and asked who was available and who wanted to participate in the initiative... It was also selected by outlets that actually stock our wine.

Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg

While wine estates have been battered by successive alcohol sale bans, it's the restaurant industry that was probably hit the hardest during lockdown says Groenewald.

It's been tough. We've been resilient; we've come up with new plans about how actually to go forward and we've actually had remarkable sales!

Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg

This initiative is really to try and kick start with people going back to restaurants... and off the back of that obviously promote the brand Nederburg, and show that we care.

Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg

A heritage brand like Nederburg has stood the test of time purely because it can innovate and adapt itself...

Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg

The onus is on restaurant staff to get diners to pick Nederburg wine to enjoy with their meal.

You can lead somebody to the water but then it's about drinking it and that's just the final step to make sure our efforts actually get converted into sales as well.

Niël Groenewald, MD - Nederburg

Follow Nederburg on Instagram to find out about entry requirements, prizes and which 150 restaurants are participating.

For more detail listen to the conversation below:




10 August 2021 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Wine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
restaurants
Nederburg wines
Nederburg
waiters
restaurant industry
Lockdown
COVID-19
Niel Groenewald
#TastesOfSouthAfrica
restaurant vouchers

More from Business

Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

10 August 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'

10 August 2021 7:16 PM

To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'

10 August 2021 4:42 PM

Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'

10 August 2021 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees

10 August 2021 1:05 PM

Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…

10 August 2021 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

9 August 2021 6:54 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

9 August 2021 6:27 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

10 August 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

10 August 2021 4:14 PM

John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees

10 August 2021 1:05 PM

Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma claims he suffered traumatic injury, will need months of treatment

10 August 2021 12:26 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas

10 August 2021 11:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cop station in Brown's Farm forced to close daily at 5pm due to power outages

10 August 2021 7:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Community safety standing committee chair in the W Cape Legislature Reagan Allen about Brown's Farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

9 August 2021 4:18 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages

9 August 2021 12:05 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world

9 August 2021 11:42 AM

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get vaccinated: Plato urges residents to use Women’s Day to fight against COVID

9 August 2021 10:51 AM

Plato said the past 17 months have been tumultuous, as residents have experienced loss, and also joy during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

10 August 2021 4:14 PM

John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'

10 August 2021 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…

10 August 2021 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly

10 August 2021 7:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

9 August 2021 6:54 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

9 August 2021 6:27 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience'

9 August 2021 5:26 PM

Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers

8 August 2021 2:37 PM

The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees

Business Local

Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'

Business

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert: Explosion at Medupi shows a complete failure of oversight

10 August 2021 8:40 PM

Govts urged to apply concerted efforts to cut back on greenhouse emissions

10 August 2021 7:32 PM

Court places Mango Airlines on voluntary business rescue

10 August 2021 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA