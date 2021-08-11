Sascoc says we got it wrong 'Olympic medalists and coaches will receive bonuses'





Sascoc chair Barry Hendricks insists the media reports got it wrong and discussions were going on in the background regarding performacne bonuses

A display of beautiful, luminous colours swirl together, representing the many flags of the world. They form the Olympic Rings, a timeless symbol of unity. Picture: @Olympics/Twitter.

Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would not be getting bonuses.

There appeared to be an about-turn yesterday from Sascoc that it was in fact was in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists.

Sascoc president, Barry Hendricks has arrived back from Tokyo and joins Refilwe Mploto on the line to clarify.

Sascoc has never given these performance bonuses. We've worked with our partners to do that - be it the department, be it the ministry, or be it the National Lotteries Commission - so in working with those partners they then provide the funds for these performance bonuses. Barry Hendricks, President - Sascoc

Hendricks claims Sascoc was in discussion prior to the Olympics with the minister and other entities such as businesses regarding performance bonuses.

Equal money will be given to Olympians and the Para-Olympians. But not only that, also to their coaches. Barry Hendricks, President - Sascoc

Why was this not finalised before the Olympics as was the case before the Rio Olympics asks Refilwe?

Hendricks argues that logistics around Covid-19 matters took priority.

Our primary focus was to get Team SA to the Olympics and Para-Olympics. But in the background, we were having these discussions. And now we can safely say and proudly announce that the minister and the Department of Sport have committed to the performance bonuses for athletes. We need to work out the amounts. Barry Hendricks, President - Sascoc

Surely bonuses should be finalised before the games, suggests Refilwe.

We all know the kind of incentive bonuses provide. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter