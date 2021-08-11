4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure





This family of six is travelling the country in a renovated double-decker bus

Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk, who along with her husband Rheinholdt and their four young children, have been travelling the length and breadth of South Africa in a converted double-decker bus.

They have been on the road now for almost a year now.

Sonja and Rheinholdt van Niekerk were teachers at a remedial school who decided last year to buy an old double-decker bus, convert it into a mobile home, and travel the country with their four young children, including a set of twins.

They have had their share of ups and downs such as minus 13-degree temperatures, geysers spontaneously combusting, engine parts cracking, etc, but these must surely be small hiccups given the opportunity they've had to see so many parts of the country.

Check out their Facebook page: 4 kids and a bus and Youtube channel