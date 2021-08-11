About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - from weeds to flowers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Veronica Yankelowitz
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro de Sienna
Ciro De Sienna - Motoring Contributor at ...
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Graham Jenneker
Today at 15:20
Cape Town International Airport still top in Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Maclean
Today at 15:40
DA and local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helen Zille
Today at 15:50
ALCO-safe says it agrees with reason behind proposed laws, but there are lots of considreation t
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rhys Evans
Today at 16:05
Ace Magashule and co-accused tender fraud case postponed to September
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 16:20
SATSA on trying to get SA off the UK's red list
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Today at 16:55
Bank Zero opens for business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yatin Narsai - CEO at Bank Zero
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism that he was Jacob Zuma’s number two when the Gupta family was accused of looting the... 11 August 2021 11:52 AM
Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October Magashule and 10 other accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering, theft, and corruption relating to a R250 milli... 11 August 2021 11:18 AM
4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus. 11 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Local
How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers? After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked. 11 August 2021 10:39 AM
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie. 10 August 2021 11:59 AM
View all Politics
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard. 10 August 2021 4:14 PM
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are' Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance. 10 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would n... 10 August 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher

11 August 2021 9:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
long COVID

Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research.

Refilwe Moloto discusses Covid recovery with Prof Resia Pretorius, the Head of Department and a Distinguished Research Professor in the Physiological Sciences Department, Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University. Prof Pretorius is embarking on a pioneering study into Long Covid.

It has been reported that between 25 and 35% of people that have recovered from acute Covid still suffer from severe symptoms after they have recovered and this is called Long Covid.

Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University

Brain fog, extreme tiredness, difficulty walking distances, and organ damage are noted, she says.

Research globally including in South Africa is showing that those suffering from Long Covid are not people who have suffered from acute Covid.

It can be anyone, even some people that were asymptomatic may be suffering from some Long Covid symptoms. So it is not necessary that you would have antibodies in your system.

Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University

There are reports to suggest - but this is still being tested - that people taking the vaccine even have a better chance to have some of the symptoms relieved that they have from Long Covid. This is still very new but we hope vaccines may work for those suffering from Long Covid.

Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University



11 August 2021 9:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
long COVID

More from Local

Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure

11 August 2021 11:52 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism that he was Jacob Zuma’s number two when the Gupta family was accused of looting the state enabled by Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October

11 August 2021 11:18 AM

Magashule and 10 other accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering, theft, and corruption relating to a R250 million failed asbestos project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure

11 August 2021 11:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?

11 August 2021 10:39 AM

After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO

10 August 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

10 August 2021 4:14 PM

John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees

10 August 2021 1:05 PM

Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma claims he suffered traumatic injury, will need months of treatment

10 August 2021 12:26 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries

4 August 2021 10:01 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout

3 August 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes

3 August 2021 9:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk?

3 August 2021 5:30 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV

2 August 2021 2:07 PM

John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

30 July 2021 12:21 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

30 July 2021 12:05 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration

26 July 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure

11 August 2021 11:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?

11 August 2021 10:39 AM

After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs

10 August 2021 7:40 PM

Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

10 August 2021 4:14 PM

John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'

10 August 2021 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…

10 August 2021 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly

10 August 2021 7:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders

9 August 2021 7:05 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

9 August 2021 6:54 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?

Local Business Politics Lifestyle

Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times

Local Lifestyle

Sascoc says we got it wrong 'Olympic medalists and coaches will receive bonuses'

EWN Highlights

Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

11 August 2021 12:53 PM

If you captured Treasury, then you've captured the entire state - Ramaphosa

11 August 2021 12:35 PM

Cosatu: Establishment of basic income grant regime requires political will

11 August 2021 12:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA