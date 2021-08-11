About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher
Refilwe Moloto discusses Covid recovery with Prof Resia Pretorius, the Head of Department and a Distinguished Research Professor in the Physiological Sciences Department, Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University. Prof Pretorius is embarking on a pioneering study into Long Covid.
It has been reported that between 25 and 35% of people that have recovered from acute Covid still suffer from severe symptoms after they have recovered and this is called Long Covid.Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University
Brain fog, extreme tiredness, difficulty walking distances, and organ damage are noted, she says.
Research globally including in South Africa is showing that those suffering from Long Covid are not people who have suffered from acute Covid.
It can be anyone, even some people that were asymptomatic may be suffering from some Long Covid symptoms. So it is not necessary that you would have antibodies in your system.Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University
There are reports to suggest - but this is still being tested - that people taking the vaccine even have a better chance to have some of the symptoms relieved that they have from Long Covid. This is still very new but we hope vaccines may work for those suffering from Long Covid.Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University
