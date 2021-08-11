How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories making waves on social media, and one local story is the long-awaited arrival of Prasa workers to fix the railway crossing gate that has been locked for months.
- On Tuesday Muizenberg locals were amazed to see the arrival of a score of Prasa workers seemingly intent on fixing the pedestrian railway gate
- Residents and business owners in the area have been complaining for months that the locked gate has impacted the flow of people from upper Muizenberg to the popular Surfer's Corner.
- Prasa had responded that the gate locks had been vandalised so many times repairs were unsustainable, but had noted they were looking at solutions
Stop the presses wrote Muizenberg Facebook users yesterday. 'How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a gate?'
One Facebook user counted 9 people involved in the operation but others suggested seeing as many as 14.
'Just cycled past......Only 12 guys needed to repair a gate motor........amazing!!!' wrote Michael on the Muizenberg Notice Board Facebook page. 'I counted 15 including the supervisor' said Tev.
Meanwhile, all eyes in the Berg are on the 24/7 surfcam hosted by The Corner Surf Shop as residents and locals watch and wait to see what progress will be made.
The background...
In May this year CapeTalk caller Clive phoned in to say the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.
Local businesses joined the cry saying the locked pedestrian crossing was impeding foot traffic between upper Muizenberg and Surfer's Corner and impacting trade.
Metrorail's Riana Scott was then called and she said the gate mechanism that opens and closes the gate is vandalised so frequently that the continual repairs have just become unsustainable.
Meanwhile, one anonymous 'good samaritan' took an angle grinder to the adjacent fence and opened a path for users to circumvent the locked gate.
RELATED: PHOTOS: Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder
RELATED: Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg
RELATED: Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now)
More from Local
Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure
President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism that he was Jacob Zuma’s number two when the Gupta family was accused of looting the state enabled by Zuma.Read More
Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October
Magashule and 10 other accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering, theft, and corruption relating to a R250 million failed asbestos project.Read More
4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure
Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus.Read More
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher
Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research.Read More
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.Read More
More from Business
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'
Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).Read More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure
President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism that he was Jacob Zuma’s number two when the Gupta family was accused of looting the state enabled by Zuma.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie.Read More
'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town.Read More
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend.Read More
Cop station in Brown's Farm forced to close daily at 5pm due to power outages
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Community safety standing committee chair in the W Cape Legislature Reagan Allen about Brown's Farm.Read More
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa.Read More
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"
Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls.Read More
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'
The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.Read More
More from Lifestyle
4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure
Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus.Read More
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher
Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly
Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More