Owner of Massimo's Pizzeria describes the reaction to R20 000 tip for staff

Remember last week when a post about an R6000 tip by an anonymous customer at a Simply Asia branch in Durbanville went viral, reminds Lester.

It appears as if another anonymous tipper has struck again. This time in Hout Bay.

Massimo's is a great pizzeria restaurant. It does more of its fair share of paying forward and giving back to the community.

But, they had a customer drop a cool R20 000 round as a tip to be shared among the 20 staff - R1000 each.