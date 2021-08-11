Owner of Massimo's Pizzeria describes the reaction to R20 000 tip for staff
Remember last week when a post about an R6000 tip by an anonymous customer at a Simply Asia branch in Durbanville went viral, reminds Lester.
It appears as if another anonymous tipper has struck again. This time in Hout Bay.
Massimo's is a great pizzeria restaurant. It does more of its fair share of paying forward and giving back to the community.
But, they had a customer drop a cool R20 000 round as a tip to be shared among the 20 staff - R1000 each.
