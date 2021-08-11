



BLOEMFONTEIN - The High Court in Bloemfontein has postponed suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's corruption case to 19 October.

Magashule and 10 other accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering, theft, and corruption relating to a R250 million failed asbestos project.

This hearing was meant for a pre-trail hearing but other matters emerged, including the testimony by one of the accused, Edwin Sodi, at the state capture commission.

Sodi's lawyer, Lawrance Hodes, said that he would bring several applications when the matter returned to court but that was taken to task by the prosecution's Johan de Nysschen.

All the accused have been ordered to return to court on 19 October.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October