Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October
BLOEMFONTEIN - The High Court in Bloemfontein has postponed suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's corruption case to 19 October.
Magashule and 10 other accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering, theft, and corruption relating to a R250 million failed asbestos project.
This hearing was meant for a pre-trail hearing but other matters emerged, including the testimony by one of the accused, Edwin Sodi, at the state capture commission.
Sodi's lawyer, Lawrance Hodes, said that he would bring several applications when the matter returned to court but that was taken to task by the prosecution's Johan de Nysschen.
All the accused have been ordered to return to court on 19 October.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October
More from Local
Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure
President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism that he was Jacob Zuma’s number two when the Gupta family was accused of looting the state enabled by Zuma.Read More
4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure
Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus.Read More
How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?
After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.Read More
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher
Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research.Read More
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
Medupi blast: Eskom suspends several employees
Eskom says a deviation from procedure at one of its units led to the explosion on Sunday night.Read More