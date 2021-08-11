How the Flower Café in Woodstock blossomed during lockdown





They say when life hands you lemons, you should make lemonade.

In the case of Veronica Yankelowitz, when life serves up a garden full of weeds, pull them out and plant flowers instead.

She’s the founder of The Flower Café in Woodstock, a business that just celebrated its first birthday on the 6th of August.

It was a business baby born out of necessity, because before lockdown, Veronica was a successful events planner with a bustling business organising functions for clients.

All that changed on 27 March last year when the events business came to a grinding halt, leaving her with no income and twenty staff to support.

The Flower Café now offers masterclasses on weekends, which includes how to build a terrarium, arrange flowers, bake, make ceramic art and even make your own CBD beauty products.

We've created a tactile workspace, where people get to do a variety of different workshops every single day. Veronica Yankelowitz - Founder of the Flower Café

We give people the ability to use their hands and to create something that maybe they didn't have the courage to do Veronica Yankelowitz - Founder of the Flower Café

When people get creative, and their hands and brain engage, something magical does happen. It might not happen immediately, but when you go home, we hope that we've sparked that lightbulb moment for you. Veronica Yankelowitz - Founder of the Flower Café

Masterclasses are from Wednesdays to Fridays from 09:00 to 16:00 and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 13:00.

The Flower Café is situated at 184 Sir Lowry Rd, Woodstock.

