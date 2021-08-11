Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking





Cape Town International has been voted best airport in Africa for a sixth consecutive year

It's dropped down to 33 in the global rankings, down ten places from 23rd position last year

South Africa has five airports in the top 10 in Africa, including Durban's King Shaka and Johannesburg's O.R Tambo

© moovstock/123rf.com

Cape Town International Airport has been voted Africa's best airport for the sixth consecutive year.

According to the latest Skytrax World Airport Awards. Cape Town International is the cleanest airport on the continent, and also has the best staff.

Despite holding onto the title of best in Africa, Cape Town International has fallen ten places in the global rankings to 33, it's lowest ranking in almost a decade.

There's been a lot of change at the airport in response to the pandemic and also the response to the decrease in passenger volumes. Mark Maclean - Acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport

We are already starting to see shops reopen. We are looking closely at how passenger numbers grow. And as they grow, we'll open more areas that passengers are familiar with, so we will certainly see improved passenger experience. Mark Maclean - Acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport

As an airport, we benchmark ourselves against ourselves. We really strive for continuous improvement. Mark Maclean - Acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport

South Africa has five airports ranked in the top ten in Africa, which include Durban's King Shaka and Johannesburg's OR Tambo in second and third place. respectively.

Gqeberha's Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport came in ninth, while Bloemfontein's Bram Fischer rounds up the top ten airports in Africa list.