OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'

Today at 04:50
Health: 3rd, 4th wave... mental health is still the biggest threat
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 05:10
Inquiry Into Intelligence Services Failures given go ahead
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 06:10
Our Constitution allows for the postponement of elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Sibanda
Today at 06:25
Understanding Data Mining
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabodien Roomanay
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [In Real Life Retail Revival]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Ramaphosa at Zondo commission
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 07:20
Ramaphosa at Zondo cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How smooth is the vaccine rollout in the smaller towns?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andries Franken
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Fed-up EC residents are turning to the courts over unkept service delivery promises
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Featherstonehaugh - Founder and former Chair at Cradock Business Forum
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Cost of living: impact of inflation & increases on household budgets
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Programme coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:15
PCPA's licensing issues & lack of funding - Portfolio committee on tourism response
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Manuel De Freitas
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt
Today at 10:30
Black green business: Nguni nursery & Growbox
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Renshia Manuel - Founder at Grow Box ZA
Siyabulele Sokomani
Today at 11:05
International Youth day: reflecting on a year into lockdown
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muchelene Peplouw - Postgrad student at UWC
Xhasumzi Maphukatha - Member at Youth Capital
Today at 15:50
Organisation says zero alcohol law will not reduce unsafe driving
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rhys Evans
Today at 17:20
Benefits of hiking for one's health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lindsay Bottoms
Today at 17:45
Book: Bring Back Our Girls (Zoom link)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe Parkinson
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'

Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.
Screengrab from Savanna Cider's #OurBestShot ad on Facebook @SavannaCider

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share his picks for advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week the zero rating goes to government and the advertising industry for "their continued failure to dispel vaccine hesitancy and drive up vaccination rates".

In the branding arena there are a few exceptions Rice acknowledges, with his hero award going to Savanna Cider.

Rice says there are three routes available to choose from.

These are coercion, incentivisation and motivation with the latter being the most important and also most challenging.

It's the most difficult of all to find a motivational story that will encourage people to go voluntarily for the vaccine.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I've seen nothing from the government and nothing from the advertising industry, with one exception, or currently my favourite.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

RELATED: Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

The Savanna campaign gets us to consider the "other" positive side effects of the vaccine, with their usual dose of humour delivered by well-known actor Nat Ramabulana.

It makes the point that your life will be so enhanced if you're contributing to the vaccine knocking the virus for six!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the ad for yourself below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heros and Zeroes (Savanna discussion at 5:04):




