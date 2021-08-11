#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share his picks for advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.
This week the zero rating goes to government and the advertising industry for "their continued failure to dispel vaccine hesitancy and drive up vaccination rates".
In the branding arena there are a few exceptions Rice acknowledges, with his hero award going to Savanna Cider.
Rice says there are three routes available to choose from.
These are coercion, incentivisation and motivation with the latter being the most important and also most challenging.
It's the most difficult of all to find a motivational story that will encourage people to go voluntarily for the vaccine.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I've seen nothing from the government and nothing from the advertising industry, with one exception, or currently my favourite.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
RELATED: Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
The Savanna campaign gets us to consider the "other" positive side effects of the vaccine, with their usual dose of humour delivered by well-known actor Nat Ramabulana.
It makes the point that your life will be so enhanced if you're contributing to the vaccine knocking the virus for six!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the ad for yourself below:
Disclaimer: Ultimately, it’s up to you, but taking the vaccine may lead to living your very best, best life. So, please, when it’s your time, click here (https://t.co/OJK3A6zBmy) to register for the vaccine. It’s #OurBestShot to get back to ‘normal’. pic.twitter.com/PRQ9USmWem— SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) August 2, 2021
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heros and Zeroes (Savanna discussion at 5:04):
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SavannaCider/videos
More from Business
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave
Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results.Read More
Making cars the traffic cop
Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcerRead More
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?
After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.Read More
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
Saving tourism: 'Allow fully vaccinated travellers into SA – without Covid test'
Africa Melane interviews Otto de Vries, CEO at the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata).Read More
More from Lifestyle
4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure
Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus.Read More
How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?
After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.Read More
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher
Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research.Read More
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs
Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald.Read More
Cape Town mulls banning bicycles from Sea Point Promenade at certain times
John Maytham interviews Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.Read More
'It can take a pandemic to remind us how important death benefits are'
Mandy Wiener talks to Head of Group Insurance at Momentum Corporate Rudi van Rooyen about the value of death benefit insurance.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
WhatsApp's new feature lets you send pics that disappear quickly
Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about how this feature works.Read More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
More from Opinion
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'
Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders
Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer.Read More
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience'
Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend
Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix).Read More
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'
Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'
John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
More from Local
Southern African tourism body petitions UK gov to remove SA from travel red list
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to David Frost, CEO of the Southern African Tourism Service Association.Read More
DA heads to the ConCourt to oppose postponement of local government elections
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Democratic Alliance Federal council chairperson Helen Zille.Read More
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport.Read More
How the Flower Café in Woodstock blossomed during lockdown
Pippa Hudson speaks to Veronica Yankelowitz, the founder of The Flower Café in Woodstock.Read More
Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure
President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism that he was Jacob Zuma’s number two when the Gupta family was accused of looting the state enabled by Zuma.Read More
Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to 19 October
Magashule and 10 other accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering, theft, and corruption relating to a R250 million failed asbestos project.Read More
4 kids and a bus: SA mom describes families daring adventure
Refilwe Moloto chats to Sonja van Niekerk who with husband Rheinholdt and four young children travel SA in a converted bus.Read More
How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?
After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.Read More
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher
Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research.Read More