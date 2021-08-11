Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave
South Africa's banking sector is doing much better than expected this year, but performance is still lagging behind 2019 notes Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
The Nedbank Group reports that its financial performance in the first half of 2021 reflects a strong financial recovery off a low base.
Earnings are up by 148% year-on-year (to R5,3 billion), but still 24% down on pre-Covid levels.
Nedbank has decided to resume dividends, at 433 cents per ordinary share.
Whitfield asks Group CEO Mike Brown if they are reassessing risk in the wake of the damage suffered in the July unrest?
Nedbank is looking to rebuild, responds Brown.
We're going to fix everything that was broken in the riots... there might be one or two things we choose not to either because there wasn't sufficient usage there or because of acceleration in digital.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
If you look at something like the minerals sector... clearly commodity prices have made them very cash-generative right now; that money's being used to repay debt but... there's very little exploration and new mining going on. And that's what we need to generate growth.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
The riots were a huge setback for investor confidence both short- and long-term Brown says.
Short-term... looking at that reduction in our GDP forecast from 5% to 4.2% - we would attribute about half of that to the riots and the other half to the movement to adjusted lockdown Level 4...Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
Over the next three years those trends back down to roughly 1% or 1.5% growth rates and that, we know, is not enough to create jobs, to ensure that our debts at government level are sustainable.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
The only route out is growth and growth is driven by three things... structural reform... policy certainty... and, perhaps new, assurances around the rule of law and to see those leaders responsible for the recent riots speedily held to account.Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group
