DA heads to the ConCourt to oppose postponement of local government elections





The DA says the elections can only be postponed by amending the constitution

The DA argues that an impending fourth wave of infections, postponing the elections to next year would not be the safest option

The DA will head to the constitutional court to argue that the elections should go ahead as planned in October this year

Helen Zille was announced as the DA's new Federal Council chairperson on 20 October 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

The Democratic Alliance says it will approach the Constitutional Court to oppose the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) application to postpone the local government elections.

This after an inquiry into the holding of the elections in October as planned, found that they were unlikely to be free and fair, given the current Covid-19 pandemic and regulations to counter it.

Last week, the ANC said it would join the IEC in its bid to have the polls moved to next year.

Democratic Alliance Federal council chairperson, Helen Zille says the Constitutional Court’s job was to defend the Constitution.

The constitution in the first clause of the first chapter talks about the timing of elections. And this is the chapter that can only be amended by a 75% majority. Helen Zille - Democratic Alliance Federal council chairperson

It is totally inappropriate for the IEC or the ANC or anybody to go the constitutional court to ask for permission to circumvent or undermine the constitution. Helen Zille - Democratic Alliance Federal council chairperson

All the projections, with the mutations of the virus, that the next wave will probably be around January, February next year. So all the projections are, including before the Moseneke commission, that it'll be more dangerous to hold it in February next year. Helen Zille - Democratic Alliance Federal council chairperson

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.