Southern African tourism body petitions UK gov to remove SA from travel red list
- Travel between the UK and South Africa remains off limit
- SATSA have petitioned the UK government to remove South Africa from the 'red list' which prohibits travel between the two countries
- The petition has already garnered over 14 000 signatures
South Africa is still one of the countries on the United Kingdom's red list for travel to that country, which means that extra restrictions are in place to reduce the introduction and transmission of new Covid-19 variants.
The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) which represents inbound tourism to South Africa has been fighting to have the rules relaxed, enlisting a London based PR firm to lobby on its behalf.
It set up a petition to get South Africa removed from the 'red list'.
By Wednesday afternoon, the petition had garnered over 14 000 signatures.
When a petition gains over 10 000 signatories, the British government is required to respond.
We're dealing with a populous government in the UK, and they do not always make decisions based on data, rationality and science.David Frost - CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Ninety percent of our pandemic here is now the Delta variant, which is the same as the UK. And if the vaccines, as they've been proven are effective in the UK, they would be effective here. So there's no reason why, from a scientific point of view, why travel shouldn't be opened up between the UK and South Africa.David Frost - CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
Germany have taken us off (the red list). They do things a bit more rationally. They cited that the African-German chamber of commerce had been particularly active in lobbying to get South Africa off their list.David Frost - CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
