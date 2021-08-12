Does Constitution allow for election delay? 'We're in a Catch-22 situation'





Legal and constitutional anlayst says whatever the ConCourt decides, there could well be legal challenges after the fact given that certain circumstances may mitigate against a free and fair election

Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has launched an application to the Constitutional Court for the postponement of the 2021 Local Government Elections.

The Democratic Alliance, backed by Casac, has since made it clear they will be taking legal action to ensure the October election goes ahead.

RELATED: DA heads to the ConCourt to oppose postponement of local government elections

The court application is an extraordinary one and quite unprecedented.

We must remember that none of the constitutional rights articulated in our Constitution are limitless. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

While the right to vote freely and fairly must be protected, she says circumstances can and have arisen which could infringe this process.

This challenge is not unexpected. I and other legal minds have indicated that the fate of our voting rights is going to be put at the door of the court. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

I don't disagree very much with the DA or Casac in their papers in the sense that an amendment of the Constitution is a very serious thing, hence the high threshold on constitutional amendments. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

A 75% majority is required in Parliament's National Assembly to pass a constitutional amendment.

It is not an easy or quick process. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

She says the inquiry and subsequent report lead by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Mosenekehas indicated that the postponement of elections will impact certain rights, for example, smaller parties' inability to campaign during a pandemic, as well as issues of health safety of voters and IEC staff readiness, as well as predicted further Covid-19 waves of infections.

The right to vote is not just about polling day where you go and make your x - it is about the right to freely campaign and go and queue up on voting day without being afraid for your health and safety. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

So what I am saying is that the DA and Casac papers are correct. A constitutional amendment may be the only way to properly postpone our election day. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

The Constitional Court may agree with the DA and Casac and let the elctions go forward, however, I can predict that there will be more legal challenges after those elections should they be held in October becasue of the rights I have enumerated. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

Sibanda refers to the report by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke in which he emphasised the need to prevent any faltering of democratic processes due to the pandemic.

We are in a Catch-22 situation. The court is either going to have to endorse some constitutional postponement or be faced with declaring that election unconstitutional or unfair after the fact for all the reasons outlined. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

She believes there will be challenges after the fact should the elections go ahead based on health and safety issues outlined.

There is uncertainty, she says.

What happens if we are in the fourth wave in February? Are we then going to request another postponement? Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

She says one of the points raised by Casac is that at the start of 2021 the IEC had a reasonable expectation that South Africa would still be experiencing high Covid-219 infection rates by October.

She says the IEC could have done more earlier on to indicate its willingness to perform its constitutional obligation to hold free and fair elections under the pandemic conditions.

[IEC] have not put any evidence forward of steps they could have taken to ensure free and fair elections. It feels almost like it is a rushed process on the part of the IEC to quickly commission the report by the former deputy chief justice and quickly go to court now. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

There are other options she adds such as holding the election over more than one day in order to manage the number of people at polling stations during a pandemic - and the Constitutional Court may suggest this.

There are so many variables at play and there is a very delicate balance that the court must strike between the right to life, health and safety, and the right to vote - and the constitutional obligation to change municipalities every five years. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

The domino effect is so big. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert

The Constitutional Court is charged with interpreting the law and protecting the Constitution, she notes.

Should it decide to postpone the elections there will be more legal challenges. Rebecca Sibanda, Legal and Constitutional Law Expert