Political analyst lists what Ramaphosa has done to clean up corruption
- Political analyst Oscar van Heerden outlines steps he believes President Cyril Ramaphosa took to clean up the State
While many are questioning whether President Cyril Ramaphosa could really not have known the extent of state capture, political analyst Oscar van Heerden believes he needs to be given the benefit of the doubt.
There are concerns as Ramaphosa is not just protecting the country but the party as well, acknowledges Van Heerden.
He says soon after Ramaphosa won the presidency at the Nasrec conference he began implementing changes.
The demand, and rightfully so, was that Zuma must go...and indeed, in February 2018 Zuma was shown the door and he resigned. He resisted but the pressure was brought to bear.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
Ramaphosa fired ten ministers, adds Van Heerden in an attempt to reduce the size of the Cabinet.
He also then responded to calls for state institutions to be cleaned up and got rid of some of those in charges such as Sars boss Tom Moyane, Shaun Abrahams from the NPA, SAA's Dudu Meyeni and Brian Molefe from Eskom was shown the door, he notes.
He says while the big names were not on the chopping block then there were a flurry of arrests of those involved in state capture.
Inside the party itself, the integrity commission was given a bit of grit and teeth and people were told to step aside.Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
I do think there is a very clear track record where the President has begun to put his foot down.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
Ramaphosa has responded in a detailed written affidavit to many questions.
Our democracy is so strong that a sitting president can be held to account and that is quite an achievement for our democracy.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
Is Ramaphosa being treated with kid gloves?
The lawyers are supposed to take off the gloves and ask the difficult questions, says Van Heerden.
The President is going to try and answer as best he can while navigating to send a particular message to South Africa.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
I do think genuinely that the President is trying to help connect the dots even though many may not think so.Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
Source : GCIS
More from Politics
Does Constitution allow for election delay? 'We're in a Catch-22 situation'
Rebecca Sibanda talks to Refilwe Moloto about the IEC impending ConCourt application and Casac and DA response.Read More
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo CommissionRead More
DA heads to the ConCourt to oppose postponement of local government elections
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Democratic Alliance Federal council chairperson Helen Zille.Read More
Ramaphosa explains why he did not resign as deputy president during Zuma tenure
President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism that he was Jacob Zuma’s number two when the Gupta family was accused of looting the state enabled by Zuma.Read More
How many Prasa okes does it take to fix a railway gate, joke Muizenbergers?
After months of complaints, Prasa arrived in the Berg on Tuesday and began work on the railway gate that has been locked.Read More
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money'
To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money ShowRead More
Bishop Lavis CPF chair slams axing of community ambassadors in crime areas
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bishop Lavis CPF's Graham Lindhorst and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie.Read More
'Medupi explosion an unfortunate industrial accident - but Medupi is a lemon'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Hilton Trollip, senior researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town.Read More
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend.Read More