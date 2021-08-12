Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Political analyst lists what Ramaphosa has done to clean up corruption

12 August 2021 9:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Dr Oscar van Heerden tells Refilwe Moloto that there is a very clear track record where the President has begun to put his foot down
  • Political analyst Oscar van Heerden outlines steps he believes President Cyril Ramaphosa took to clean up the State
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the state capture inquiry on 11 August 2021. Picture: GCIS

While many are questioning whether President Cyril Ramaphosa could really not have known the extent of state capture, political analyst Oscar van Heerden believes he needs to be given the benefit of the doubt.

There are concerns as Ramaphosa is not just protecting the country but the party as well, acknowledges Van Heerden.

RELATED: I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee

He says soon after Ramaphosa won the presidency at the Nasrec conference he began implementing changes.

The demand, and rightfully so, was that Zuma must go...and indeed, in February 2018 Zuma was shown the door and he resigned. He resisted but the pressure was brought to bear.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

Ramaphosa fired ten ministers, adds Van Heerden in an attempt to reduce the size of the Cabinet.

He also then responded to calls for state institutions to be cleaned up and got rid of some of those in charges such as Sars boss Tom Moyane, Shaun Abrahams from the NPA, SAA's Dudu Meyeni and Brian Molefe from Eskom was shown the door, he notes.

He says while the big names were not on the chopping block then there were a flurry of arrests of those involved in state capture.

Inside the party itself, the integrity commission was given a bit of grit and teeth and people were told to step aside.

Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

I do think there is a very clear track record where the President has begun to put his foot down.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

Ramaphosa has responded in a detailed written affidavit to many questions.

Our democracy is so strong that a sitting president can be held to account and that is quite an achievement for our democracy.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

Is Ramaphosa being treated with kid gloves?

The lawyers are supposed to take off the gloves and ask the difficult questions, says Van Heerden.

The President is going to try and answer as best he can while navigating to send a particular message to South Africa.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

I do think genuinely that the President is trying to help connect the dots even though many may not think so.

Dr Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst



