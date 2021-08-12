Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines





Overberg District has vaccinated almost 80% of its residents older than 60

Vaccine supply held the region back, but it has since received enough stock

Overberg residents now even have a choice between Pfizer and J&J

Greyton, a small town in the Western Cape Province (Overberg region) of South Africa. © dpreezg/123rf.com

After a very slow start, due to a lack of supplies, the pace of vaccination in the Overberg region is picking up, surpassing that of the rest of the province and most of the country

The Overberg District Municipality is divided into four local municipalities and includes the major towns of Grabouw, Caledon, Hermanus, Bredasdorp, and Swellendam.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Overberg District Mayor Andries “Sakkie” Franken (scroll up to listen).

Franken admits to the slow start but explained how his region is now racing ahead of the rest of the Western Cape.

There are some parts where we had problems earlier, mainly because we get our vaccines from National. Things are picking up. A month ago, it was only Pfizer, but now… we’re also giving J&J… May, June, and July were a bit slack… but in the first two weeks of August, we are doubling what we did in May, June, and July… Andries Franken, Mayor - Overberg District

In the Overberg, were running way in front in of the whole Province, and probably the furthest ahead in the country as well… From now onwards we’ll definitely have enough [vaccines] … Andries Franken, Mayor - Overberg District

We’ve vaccinated 78.4% of the above-60s in the Overberg… It’s really a ‘whole of society’ approach we’re taking in the Overberg to do that…. For the age group 50 to 59, we’ve vaccinated 31%. 35 to 49 we’re at 9.9%... Andries Franken, Mayor - Overberg District