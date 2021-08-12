Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines
-
Overberg District has vaccinated almost 80% of its residents older than 60
-
Vaccine supply held the region back, but it has since received enough stock
-
Overberg residents now even have a choice between Pfizer and J&J
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
After a very slow start, due to a lack of supplies, the pace of vaccination in the Overberg region is picking up, surpassing that of the rest of the province and most of the country
The Overberg District Municipality is divided into four local municipalities and includes the major towns of Grabouw, Caledon, Hermanus, Bredasdorp, and Swellendam.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Overberg District Mayor Andries “Sakkie” Franken (scroll up to listen).
Franken admits to the slow start but explained how his region is now racing ahead of the rest of the Western Cape.
There are some parts where we had problems earlier, mainly because we get our vaccines from National. Things are picking up. A month ago, it was only Pfizer, but now… we’re also giving J&J… May, June, and July were a bit slack… but in the first two weeks of August, we are doubling what we did in May, June, and July…Andries Franken, Mayor - Overberg District
In the Overberg, were running way in front in of the whole Province, and probably the furthest ahead in the country as well… From now onwards we’ll definitely have enough [vaccines] …Andries Franken, Mayor - Overberg District
We’ve vaccinated 78.4% of the above-60s in the Overberg… It’s really a ‘whole of society’ approach we’re taking in the Overberg to do that…. For the age group 50 to 59, we’ve vaccinated 31%. 35 to 49 we’re at 9.9%...Andries Franken, Mayor - Overberg District
People can choose now between J&J and Pfizer…Andries Franken, Mayor - Overberg District
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_77642168_greyton-south-africa-march-27-2017-a-street-scene-with-businesses-and-a-church-in-greyton-a-small-to.html
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour
Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.Read More
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
United States donates 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General.Read More
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.Read More