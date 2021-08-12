'Gender equality doesn't mean men get less': Siv Ngesi on Women's Month
- Ngesi says many people have lost sight of the true significance of Women's Day
- August marks Women's Month in South Africa paying tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956
Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi has a message for men this Women's Month:
Equality isn't a pie. If someone has equality like you, it doesn't mean you get less of the pie.Siv Ngesi, Actor
If someone is equal, it doesn't mean you are less equal.Siv Ngesi, Actor
The comedian and presenter joined Sara-Jayne King on Women's Day to talk about the need for men to include themselves in conversations around issues like gender inequality, the pay gap, and gender-based violence.
Ngesi often uses his profile to demonstrate his commitment to joining those conversations but says for many people, the significance of Women's Day just doesn't seem to hit home.
I feel like if you walk in the street and you ask someone, what is Women's Day about, they wouldn't be able to tell you.Siv Ngesi, Actor
Every year, in August, South Africa marks Women's Month, paying tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956.
It has become an opportunity to highlight not only the sacrifices and achievements of women but also to address issues that affect women.
But why are so many men reluctant to join the conversation around women's rights and dismantling the patriarchy?
Why do men not call each other out, asks Sara-Jayne King?
Ngesi says often it's a "bro' code" that prevents men from speaking out against each other.
If I play rugby with someone and he passes to the left and it gets intercepted, in the spirit of the sport, you're not going to out him in front of everyone.Siv Ngesi, Actor
August 9, 2021
