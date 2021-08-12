Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain





In the first in a series of special 'Women's Month' profile interviews on Weekend Breakfast, host Sara-Jayne King caught up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt.

Brandt, who was born in Mitchells Plain has become one of the best-loved and biggest South African stars to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

The mom-of-one left Mzansi in 1999 when her family emigrated to New Zealand and after working as a model and actress began her journey to Hollywood after landing a role in the international TV series, Spartacus.

Eventually, she made the permanent move to La-La Land in 2010, where she landed her big TV break as the demon from hell 'Mazikeen' on the hit US urban fantasy superhero series Lucifer.

Sara-Jayne King caught up with the star to find out how the girl from Kapstad is enjoying life as one of the country's best-loved acting talents.

On Hollywood:

You can come here with nothing and if you work hard and stick at it...then you can come and make a life. Lesley-Ann Brandt, Actress

On motherhood:

My son had to learn to share me from the age of six weeks which is when I went back to work, he was with me in my trailer... Lesley-Ann Brandt, Actress

On fame:

When I'm around my friends (from Cape Town), I'm not Lesley-Ann, I'm Annie... Lesley-Ann Brandt, Actress

