Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain

12 August 2021 10:57 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Lucifer
Lesley-Ann Brandt
lucifer TV Series
Spartacus

Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer.

- Brandt was born and raised in Mitchells Plain but emigrated with her family to NZ in 1999

- She shot to fame as Mazikeen in the hit US fantasy series Lucifer

- Season 5 of Lucifer is currently showing on Netflix, the 6th and final season is set to air later this year.

In the first in a series of special 'Women's Month' profile interviews on Weekend Breakfast, host Sara-Jayne King caught up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt.

Brandt, who was born in Mitchells Plain has become one of the best-loved and biggest South African stars to make a name for themselves on the international stage.

The mom-of-one left Mzansi in 1999 when her family emigrated to New Zealand and after working as a model and actress began her journey to Hollywood after landing a role in the international TV series, Spartacus.

Eventually, she made the permanent move to La-La Land in 2010, where she landed her big TV break as the demon from hell 'Mazikeen' on the hit US urban fantasy superhero series Lucifer.

Sara-Jayne King caught up with the star to find out how the girl from Kapstad is enjoying life as one of the country's best-loved acting talents.

RELATED:Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka

On Hollywood:

You can come here with nothing and if you work hard and stick at it...then you can come and make a life.

Lesley-Ann Brandt, Actress

On motherhood:

My son had to learn to share me from the age of six weeks which is when I went back to work, he was with me in my trailer...

Lesley-Ann Brandt, Actress

On fame:

When I'm around my friends (from Cape Town), I'm not Lesley-Ann, I'm Annie...

Lesley-Ann Brandt, Actress

RELATED: [WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America'

RELATED: Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it

RELATED: [LISTEN] Pearl Thusi: 'As Africans we have AMAZING stories of our own to tell'




